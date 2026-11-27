MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

According to him, nine children, a grandmother accompanying her grandson, and Anastasia – a resident of the Oleshky children's home who requires special support – have returned to Ukraine.

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“These are children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea. Valeria, Marta, Mykola, Ruslan, Sofiia, Davyd, Oleksii, Oleksandr and the youngest – Artem, who is only eight years old,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasised that they would all receive the necessary assistance.

“I would like to thank the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, for her help and mediation. I am grateful to the Ombudsman and his team for their direct efforts. I am grateful to all our people who are working hard as part of the 'Bring Kids Back UA' initiative to ensure that the children can return to Ukraine,” Zelensky emphasised.

He thanked all partners working with Ukraine within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

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“2,875 children have already been returned. We remember each and every one of them. We are doing everything we can to find them and return them to their families and loved ones,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, US First Lady Melania Trump expressed hope that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia would be reached by Christmas. According to her, negotiations are underway with representatives of both countries.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook