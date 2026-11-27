MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Nov 28 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Japan climbed ten spots to 86th in a global ranking of adult English proficiency, showing improvement but still scoring below the overall average and trailing many of its Asian peers, according to an index released recently by a Swiss-based language education company, Kyodo News reported.

The improvement was attributed to gains in writing and conversational skills, according to the 2026 English Proficiency Index by Education First.

However, the decline in English skills among younger people in Japan continued, with those aged 18 to 20 scoring the lowest among all age groups in the country while those in the 31-40 cohort performed best.

The index was compiled based on test results from 2.3 million participants aged 18 and older across 117 countries and regions where English is not a native or primary national language.

The global average score was 485 out of a possible 800 points, down three points from the previous year.

Japan's average score increased 4 points to 450, lifting it from the lowest of five proficiency bands --“very low” -- to“low.”

Ranking 14th among 24 Asian countries and regions, it is still significantly behind peers such as Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea and China.

European countries dominated the top tier of the ranking, with Sweden claiming first place followed by Austria, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Japanese unit of Education First noted that English proficiency in the 18-20 cohort in Japan has declined significantly since 2015 and remained at a low level, a trend partly attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, proficiency among those aged 31 and over in Japan has been flat or slightly improving, suggesting that workplace training and regular exposure to English may be helping this cohort maintain or improve their skills, the unit said.

--NNN-KYODO