MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India's preferential access to global markets, representing around $10 trillion in GDP until a few years ago, has reached $70 trillion, and is expected to expand to $85 trillion, representing nearly 76 per cent of global GDP, over the next year to year-and-a-half, an official statement said on Saturday.

This is possible due to ongoing bilateral and multilateral trade engagements across eight to nine geographies, the Commerce Ministry said, which organised outreach initiatives in Jaipur and Dehradun to familiarise exporters, entrepreneurs and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with opportunities arising from Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and facilitate greater access to international markets.

Addressing exporters during the session, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal spoke about the significant opportunities created by India's FTAs and emphasised the need for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, to proactively leverage preferential market access.

He encouraged exporters to identify sector-specific opportunities in FTA partner countries, participate in international exhibitions, develop overseas supply chains, and explore emerging avenues such as cross-border e-commerce.

Referring to Rajasthan's strengths in sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, handicrafts, furniture and minerals, Agrawal urged businesses to translate these strengths into increased export opportunities. He also outlined the interventions under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), including support for export credit, international exhibitions, testing and certification, overseas warehousing and logistics, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Indian exporters.

India's exports of goods and services reached USD 568.84 billion during April–October 2026, registering growth of 16.66 per cent. In October, exports of gems and jewellery grew by 40.06 per cent, handicrafts by 55.22 per cent, carpets by 20.64 per cent, and readymade garments by 20.33 per cent.

India has set an export target of $1 trillion for 2026–27. Rajasthan's exports stood at $11.18 billion in 2025–26, led by engineering goods, gems and jewellery, and textiles and handicrafts. The state aims to achieve exports worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore by 2029.

The 100 per cent duty-free access provided under the New Zealand agreement opens new opportunities for MSMEs, artisans, farmers and women entrepreneurs.

Under the UK agreement, workers are expected to gain new employment opportunities in labour-intensive sectors.

Under the EFTA agreement, the EFTA States aim to raise their investment in India by $100 billion over 15 years and facilitate the generation of one million jobs within the same period.

Agrawal also interacted with exporters and industry representatives during an open-house discussion, addressing their concerns and issues relating to export opportunities and market access.

He encouraged them to make greater use of the Trade Connect portal, engage with DGFT offices and Indian Missions abroad, and avail themselves of the various support mechanisms available under EPM to expand their presence in international markets.

In Dehradun, the workshop aimed to connect the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), entrepreneurs and exporters with global markets by creating awareness about opportunities under India's FTAs.

State Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Bharat Singh Chaudhary, said that Uttarakhand's exports had increased from Rs 10,836 crore in 2017–18 to Rs 13,802 crore in 2025–26.

Key contributors include pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, food processing, organic and herbal products, and handicrafts.

He also informed that, through the 'Invest Uttarakhand' single-window portal, approvals had been granted to 6,932 projects involving capital investment of Rs 70,397 crore over the past three years.

-IANS

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