MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India's textile and garment industry is set to receive a major boost, with orders worth approximately Rs 2,360 crore from leading international fashion brands, including ZARA, H&M and Marks & Spencer (M&S), reportedly shifting from Bangladesh to India amid labour unrest, rising production costs and factory disruptions in the neighbouring country.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi and across the country, said the development presents a significant opportunity for India to strengthen its position in the global textile and garment market. The organisation described the development as a major achievement for the government's Make in India initiative.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said labour unrest and rising costs in Bangladesh had created an opportunity for India's textile and clothing industry, which could emerge as a preferred sourcing destination for international brands.

"On one hand, the US is threatening to impose a 25 per cent tariff, while on the other, the world's biggest brands are approaching India on their own. This is not the time to be afraid but to seize the opportunity," Goyal said.

According to media reports cited by CTI, garment orders worth $254 million, approximately Rs 2,360 crore, were diverted from Bangladesh between November 1 and November 18, 2026. India has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of this shift, the traders' body claimed.

Several major international fashion brands, including ZARA, H&M, Marks & Spencer (M&S), Celio and other global retailers, are reportedly shifting their sourcing requirements to India, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, with India receiving a significant share of the diverted orders.

CTI said garment manufacturing centres such as Tirupur, Surat, Ludhiana, Delhi-NCR, Noida, Gurugram and Bengaluru are expected to benefit directly from the development. The additional orders could create fresh employment opportunities, particularly in small and medium-sized garment manufacturing units.

Explaining the reasons behind the shift, CTI said Bangladesh's textile industry had suffered production losses exceeding $400 million due to labour unrest, strikes and factory closures. Delays in production and shipments have reportedly affected international buyers and prompted them to explore alternative sourcing destinations.

The organisation also pointed to an increase in minimum wages in Bangladesh from 12,500 taka to 17,000 taka, approximately $138, representing a rise of around 36 per cent.

According to CTI, delivery timelines are another major factor favouring India. While garment deliveries from Bangladesh take approximately 120 days, Indian manufacturers can reportedly complete deliveries within 60 to 90 days.

The traders' body said India's ability to deliver consignments nearly 60 days earlier could prove a major advantage in the fast-moving global fashion industry, where timely production and supply are crucial.

Highlighting the importance of the sector, CTI said India's textile and apparel industry directly employs more than 40 million people, over 50 per cent of whom are women. It is the country's second-largest employment-generating sector after agriculture.

The organisation further stated that nearly 90 million people are indirectly associated with the industry through cotton farming, transportation, packaging, trading, retail, machinery manufacturing and other related activities.

India has more than 3.6 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the sector, apart from numerous powerloom and handloom units, boutiques, and wholesale and retail textile businesses.

Goyal said the Rs 2,360 crore order diversion was not merely a commercial opportunity but also had the potential to support the livelihoods of millions of families associated with the textile industry.

CTI has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude for the government's Make in India initiative and seeking additional support to help the domestic textile and garment industry capitalise on the emerging opportunity.

The organisation has placed five demands before the government.

First, it has sought an immediate relief package for textile exporters, including cheaper electricity, GST refunds within seven days and interest-related relief.

Second, it has demanded uninterrupted 24-hour electricity and water supply to textile parks and garment manufacturing clusters to ensure timely deliveries.

Third, CTI has urged the government to protect the textile sector in trade negotiations with the US and seek special exemptions from the proposed 25 per cent tariff.

Fourth, it has called for a single-window clearance system for international brands such as ZARA and H&M to facilitate land allocation and speedy approvals for setting up manufacturing facilities in India.

Fifth, the organisation has demanded skill-development programmes to train 100,000 new workers in sewing, cutting and textile designing.

Goyal said, "We will not be intimidated by America's 25 per cent tariff. Bangladesh's difficulties have become an opportunity for India today. The government and traders together can turn this Rs 2,360 crore opportunity into Rs 20,000 crore. There should be no delay now."

He added that CTI had urged the Prime Minister to provide further incentives and facilities to the textile and garment sector, which employs millions of people.

Goyal said with the right policy support, infrastructure and encouragement, India could emerge as the world's largest textile and garment manufacturing and sourcing hub.