MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently seen in the show India Ke Top 1%, revealed that his daughter is his go-to stylist. He added that actress Sonam Kapoor has loved dressing up since she was a little girl.

The conversation began when contestant Divyanshi shared that she and her sister often fight over clothes and asked Anil if Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor did the same.

He revealed that the sisters never fought over outfits and recalled how their love for fashion took shape differently during their childhood. While Sonam loved dressing up, Rhea could spend hours putting together looks for her dolls.

Anil shared,“Sonam has loved dressing up since she was a little girl. With Rhea, I remember watching her dress up her dolls.”

“She could spend hours trying different things on them and never get tired of it. She's still like that. She'll be in her track pants and a T-shirt, telling the rest of us what to wear!”

“She styles me too, and a lot of the young designers and stylists I've worked with have come through her recommendations. She's a perfectionist. She'll keep trying things until she's happy with the look. And when she and Sonam work together, their combination is absolutely lethal.”

“India Ke Top 1%” every Saturday and Sunday on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Anil has three children with Sunita Kapoor. They share Sonam, Rhea, and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Talking about the show, Anil, on August 7, had said that every challenge in the reality show tests observation, logic, presence of mind, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

The show offers a refreshing take on the quiz genre, where it's not about how much you know, but how you think. Designed for everyone, the format allows people of every age to play along from home, turning every living room into a shared family game night.

“India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show” airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.