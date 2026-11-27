MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure in remote areas, announcing the construction of a hostel for indigenous students in Biswanath district to ensure safe accommodation while pursuing their studies.

In a post on X, Sarma said the hostel was being constructed in a remote corner of Biswanath, near the banks of the Brahmaputra, with the objective of addressing accommodation-related difficulties faced by students from indigenous communities.

"In a remote corner of Biswanath, near the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra, we are building a hostel for our indigenous students so that they don't have to worry about finding a safe dwelling while pursuing their education," the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the government's focus on implementing development initiatives on the ground, Sarma added that the project reflected the level of execution being undertaken in Assam.

The Chief Minister also shared an aerial visual of the construction site, highlighting the hostel project in the rural setting.

The initiative is aimed at providing students from remote villages with access to safer residential facilities, potentially easing one of the challenges that families face when children have to travel away from their homes to pursue education.

For students living in geographically isolated areas, the availability of secure accommodation can play an important role in ensuring continuity in education, particularly when schools and other educational institutions are located far from their villages.

The announcement comes amid the Assam government's continued emphasis on expanding infrastructure and improving access to basic facilities across rural and remote regions of the state.

The Chief Minister's post, however, did not specify the project's construction cost, the number of students the hostel would accommodate, its completion timeline or the exact location of the facility.

The initiative underlines the government's stated focus on providing better educational support to indigenous communities and students residing in remote parts of Assam.