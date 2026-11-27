MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) New York Attorney General Letitia James has won a $1.367 billion court judgment against Cynthia and Eddy Petion, the founders of defunct crypto and forex trading company NovaTech. The ruling follows years of litigation over an alleged investment scheme that prosecutors say defrauded hundreds of thousands of investors.

According to a Wednesday press release from the New York Attorney General's Office, the judgment is intended to provide restitution for New Yorkers who were targeted by the scheme.

The judgment totals $1.367 billion against Cynthia and Eddy Petion, tied to NovaTech's alleged investment fraud. In the court filing, the requested amount included $1.13 billion in investor funds and $232.5 million in interest. A default judgment issued in August 2025 found the defendants liable after they allegedly fled the country and did not respond to the lawsuit. The case follows an earlier collapse tied to a separate crypto mining effort known as AWS Mining, which failed in 2019.

Key takeawaysWhat the New York AG says NovaTech did

James' lawsuit, filed in June 2024, alleged that NovaTech marketed investment opportunities aimed at immigrant communities, with particular focus on Haitian New Yorkers. Prosecutors said the platform used community channels-including prayer groups and social media-to recruit participants and promised high returns.

The complaint also alleged that thousands of people suffered major losses after committing funds to the platform. In the New York AG's account, NovaTech's activity ultimately became part of a broader pattern of conduct that left investors facing substantial financial damage.

How the case proceeded after the defendants allegedly disappeared

The path to the judgment accelerated after the defendants reportedly did not engage with the legal process. James' office pursued a default judgment after Cynthia and Eddy Petion and associated entities allegedly failed to respond and instead fled the country.

In August 2025, the court entered a default judgment finding the company and its founders liable. Later, in October, James sought a court order requiring payment of approximately $1.37 billion-figures described in the complaint as including $1.13 billion in investor funds plus $232.5 million in interest.

With the Wednesday ruling, the AG's office says the court has now awarded the $1.367 billion judgment.

A related collapse: AWS Mining and NovaTech's winding path

The NovaTech allegations were not presented in isolation. The New York AG's narrative connects NovaTech's downfall to an earlier crypto mining operation referred to as AWS Mining.

According to the case summary in the record described by James' office, AWS Mining collapsed in 2019. NovaTech later followed a similar trajectory, failing in 2023-after which investors continued to seek accountability through the legal system.

Why the ruling matters for crypto investors

Beyond the size of the judgment, the case underscores a common risk theme across past crypto investment frauds: campaigns that blend high-return promises with social outreach can make schemes feel legitimate, especially within tight-knit communities.

For investors and market participants, the judgment is a reminder to treat marketing claims-particularly those distributed through community groups or social platforms-with extra skepticism, and to verify whether there is a credible regulatory or operational basis for advertised returns.

It also highlights how quickly fraud cases can move when defendants do not participate in the process, with default rulings potentially leading to large damages awards even before contested proceedings occur.

Readers following similar cases should watch for what the judgment enables in practice-especially whether assets can be identified and recovered-and for how regulators continue to target schemes that use community-based recruitment alongside crypto- and forex-adjacent promises.

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