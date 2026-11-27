MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The son of Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya survived an assassination attempt by the Israeli military on Friday, senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.

He told Reuters that Izzeldeen al-Hayya and his family had survived a dawn airstrike, and Hamas sources said several people, including Hayya's daughter-in-law, had been wounded, but there had been no deaths.

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The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

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Naim described Izzeldeen al-Hayya, born in 1997, as the Hamas chief's last surviving son, with four others having been killed by Israeli forces.

The family of one of the late sons survived Friday's strike, Naim said.

Hamas said in a statement that the Israeli military had targeted a residential apartment and linked the attack to threats Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has made against Hayya.

Hamas accused Israel of seeking to undermine a 2025 Gaza ceasefire agreement and said Israel bore full responsibility for the consequences of its continued attacks.

Izzeldeen is the twin brother of Hamam Khalil al-Hayya, who was killed in a 2025 Israeli airstrike, Naim said.

Hayya warned of possible retaliation on Thursday after Israeli attacks killed at least 10 people in Gaza.

Two separate Israeli strikes killed five Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, medics said.

The first strike killed three Palestinians and wounded two in the city of Rafah, medical sources told Reuters. The Israeli military spokesperson said the military had struck three militants without giving further information.

In the second attack, Palestinian medics said the two people, who worked as civil guards at an office of the Médecins Sans Frontières in Gaza City, were killed.

The MSF confirmed that the two men were watchmen at the organisation, calling for accountability over the attack. It said the total number of its workers killed in Gaza reached 17.

The Israeli military acknowledged the two men worked for MSF, describing them as Hamas militants who were "posing as humanitarian workers."

Israel has continued to carry out attacks; it says they target Hamas, but the attacks have also killed many civilians. The broader ceasefire plan, backed by US President Donald Trump, has not halted the violence or secured Hamas' disarmament.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and 5 ​Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was agreed in October 2025, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli ​troops ⁠control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, while Hamas controls a thin piece of territory along Gaza's coast.

Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, caused a ⁠hunger ​crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments of genocide ​from scholars and a United Nations inquiry.

Israel has denied the allegations of genocide, saying it acted in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than ​250 hostages in an attack on Israel in October 2023.

Israeli military says it struck senior member of Hamas military wing Israeli fire kills nine people in Gaza, including a child and journalist, medics say

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