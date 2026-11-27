MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Hilary Swank celebrated Thanksgiving by expressing gratitude for the many blessings in her life, with a special mention of her growing family.

Taking to Instagram, Swank shared a heartfelt message, sharing that her family will soon welcome a new addition.

She wrote: "Thankful for this year's many blessings, especially this family that's soon to be 1 blessing bigger. Happy Thanksgiving to all.”

Swank has received numerous accolades including two Academy Awards, an Actor Award, two Critics' Choice Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards as well as nomination for a BAFTA Award.

Swank took early roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Next Karate Kid. She later went on to win two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her portrayals of Brandon Teena in Kimberly Peirce's biographical drama Boys Don't Cry and a female boxer in Clint Eastwood's sports drama Million Dollar Baby.

She also acted in films such as P.S. I Love You, Freedom Writers, Amelia, Conviction, New Year's Eve, The Homesman, Logan Lucky and The Hunt.

On television, Swank portrayed Carly Reynolds on the eighth season of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Alice Paul in the HBO television film Iron Jawed Angels, the later of which earned her Actor Award and Golden Globe Award nominations.

She also acted in the film Mary and Martha, the drama series Trust, the Showtime series Yellowjackets, the Netflix science-fiction series Away and Alaska Daily, the later two of which she also executive produced.

In 2018, she married entrepreneur Philip Schneider after two years of dating. On October 5, 2022, she announced that she and her husband were expecting twins. In 2023, she announced that she had welcomed her twins, a son and a daughter. In 2026, Swank, then 52, announced that she is pregnant with their third child.