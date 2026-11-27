MENAFN - IANS) Newtown, Nov 28 (IANS) West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday welcomed the proposed increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats, saying that the country's growing population has made it difficult for a single Member of Parliament (MP) to reach out to every voter in their constituency.

He said increasing the number of seats was a positive step and should have been undertaken much earlier.

This comes amid a major push by the Centre to get the Delimitation Bill passed in Parliament next week. The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent uniformly across all states, a move that addresses a major demand raised by southern states. As per the proposed amendments, the allocation of seats will remain frozen for the next 25 years, until 2051.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "The country's population has increased significantly, and decisions need to be taken keeping the current situation in mind. In the new Parliament building that has been constructed, the number of seats has been increased one-and-a-half times. Naturally, that process is moving forward. In every Lok Sabha constituency, there are around 30 lakh voters. It is not possible for a single MP to visit every place, connect with people, listen to their problems and address their concerns. It is a good thing that the number of seats is increasing."

Reacting to the NCP (SP) supporting the Delimitation Bill, he said that all political parties should back the proposal.

"Everyone should support it. Those who have no existence, whether they have four or 40 seats, what difference does it make to them? This should have happened much earlier. Our government has taken the initiative, and it should happen. These people never want reforms. In Bengal, there are 42 Lok Sabha seats and 23 districts. One district has five Lok Sabha constituencies, while another has only one Assembly constituency," he said.

Ghosh also reacted to the recent police encounters in West Bengal, saying the incidents reflected the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state and the growing confidence of criminals.

"These incidents make it clear where Bengal's law-and-order situation has reached and how much the morale of criminals and anti-social elements has increased. Those who challenge the police and open fire at them leave the police with no option but to take necessary action to improve law and order and bring them to justice," he said.

Comparing the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with that of West Bengal, Ghosh said the state needed similar police reforms and greater freedom for law enforcement agencies to act against criminals.

"We want to build Uttar Pradesh here. We have visited Uttar Pradesh and seen its law-and-order situation. We have also seen Bihar. Mafia members and criminals who once moved around with convoys of 50 vehicles no longer have the courage to do so. If the effective measures are implemented here, they will work in Bengal too. Reforms are necessary, and the police must be given a free hand," he added.

Meanwhile, the sixth police encounter in West Bengal was reported from Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday. The accused, Pratap Das alias Paaun, was shot in his left leg while allegedly attempting to open fire at police personnel during a combing operation in Ismail, a residential locality in the Heerapur area, where he was reportedly hiding.