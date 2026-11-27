Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Odisha government has announced a series of financial packages and welfare measures for Anganwadi workers and helpers, including an increase in monthly remuneration, doubling of ex-gratia assistance and a threefold hike in retirement benefits, in recognition of their contribution to the nutrition, healthcare and overall development of women and children across the state. The state government on Friday announced an increase in the monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 under the revised payment structure. Similarly, the monthly remuneration of Anganwadi helpers has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. In another significant decision, the government has doubled the ex-gratia assistance provided to Anganwadi workers and helpers from the existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. The state government has also announced a threefold increase in the financial assistance provided to Anganwadi workers and helpers under the exit policy upon retirement, further strengthening the social and financial security of personnel engaged in grassroots-level welfare services. Under the revised structure, the exit policy assistance for Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Similarly, the financial assistance for Anganwadi helpers has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. The government has further clarified that the financial incentives currently being provided to Anganwadi workers and helpers under various government schemes will continue unchanged. The revised remuneration and welfare measures will therefore be in addition to the existing incentives available to them. The measures are aimed at strengthening the financial security and welfare of Anganwadi workers and helpers while recognising their role in delivering essential services related to nutrition, healthcare and the overall development of women and children. Through these decisions, the state government has sought to enhance the dignity and financial security of Anganwadi personnel, who play an important role in implementing welfare initiatives at the grassroots level. The government said the measures would also contribute towards its commitment to building a healthy, well-nourished and prosperous Odisha. (ANI)

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