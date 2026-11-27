Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): The proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats has triggered a political divide, with Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud alleging that the move would put southern states at a permanent disadvantage, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy expressed hope that the Delimitation Bill would receive support from political parties across the country and become an important victory for the Narendra Modi-led government. Opposing the proposed increase, Goud said the Congress, along with its INDIA bloc partners, would fight the Bill during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, arguing that the Centre had not consulted southern states or Opposition parties before taking the decision. "The Central government's proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent is a major disadvantage to the southern states. Northern states will have an advantage in forming the government, and our Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy ji, has been opposing the unilateral increase of 50 per cent seats, which is putting southern states in a permanently disadvantaged position," he told ANI.

Goud maintained that the southern states were opposed to the proposed increase and asserted that Congress would not allow the legislation to pass without a fight. "We, the southern states, oppose this unilateral 50 per cent increase, and our Congress party at the national level, along with the INDIA bloc partners, will oppose tooth and nail the proposed increase of 50 per cent seats cleared by the Union Cabinet," he said. Calling the proposal unconstitutional, the Congress leader accused the Centre of not taking Opposition parties into confidence and said the decision raised concerns over cooperative federalism. "This is absolutely unconstitutional. The Centre is behaving like a dictator. It has never discussed the matter or taken opposition parties into confidence. This is in the interest of the nation and will bring in cooperative federalism. Give equal opportunities to the southern states, rather than putting them in a disadvantaged position. The Centre should have consulted the southern states and Opposition parties," he said. "Today's decision is indirectly manoeuvring and subverting the constitutional power given to the Central government, and Congress party has taken a decision to fight it to defeat this Bill in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament," Goud added.

On the other hand, BJP leader Prakash Reddy expressed optimism over the proposed legislation, saying he hoped political parties, including the NCP-SP and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), would support the Bill. Speaking about the proposed legislation, which is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30, Reddy said he hoped the Bill would receive support for increasing seats on a pro-rata basis. "Delimitation Bill, which will be introduced in Parliament in the Lok Sabha on the 30th, and in the Rajya Sabha on the 2nd of December. I hope this bill will be passed in its present form...I think the NCP led by Sharad Pawar or his daughter, I hope that they are already ready to support increasing the seats on a pro-rata basis," he told ANI. He also expressed hope that the DMK would support the government's proposal, referring to its stated position on retaining the 1971 Census as the basis for increasing the number of seats while using the next Census for constituency reorganisation. "The increase in the number of seats will be on the basis of the 1971 Census, and the reorganisation of constituencies will be on the basis of the next Census. However, increasing the number will be on the basis of the 1971 Census. So that indicates the DMK statement; the DMK position indicates they are prepared to support the government Bill," Reddy said.

He further hoped that all political parties would extend support to the legislation, warning that those opposing it could face public isolation. "Similarly, all political parties, maybe, will support this Bill, I hope. If they don't support it, naturally they will be isolated among the masses of this country, in the public of this country also," he said. Describing the proposed legislation as a significant political achievement for the BJP-led government, Reddy compared its potential passage with the abrogation of Article 370, expressing confidence that the government could secure the support of two-thirds of MPs on the issue. "Hopefully, the Bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, through which the BJP government, the Union government under the leadership of PM Modi, will hopefully achieve an important victory. It will be recorded as one of the important victories, even more than Article 370, because the BJP government may be getting the support of two-thirds of MPs on an issue basis," he said.

The Union Cabinet cleared the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday to increase women's reservation seats in Parliament and state legislatures through a delimitation bill that will increase Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent. The Union Cabinet has also approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, to implement the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the legislature. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30. In the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the Centre has added a Special provision for reservation for women. Section 10 provides that there shall be an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats allocated to each State and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State. If the bill is passed in both the Houses, then every state and union territory will receive a 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. This will raise the seats of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850. (ANI)