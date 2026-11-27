Sharwanand's Bhogi has opened its box-office journey, but how much did the film earn on Day 1? Check the opening collection, India gross and worldwide figures.

Bhogi movie failed to get a strong start at the box office. The film settled for average collections on its opening day. In India, it collected a net amount of Rs 1.90 crore from 2,064 shows on day one. The domestic gross collections stood at Rs 2.18 crore. Despite having a massive number of shows, the opening collections did not match expectations.

After a slow start at the domestic box office, Bhogi failed to make an impact overseas as well. The film grossed only Rs 35 lakh in foreign markets. With this, the worldwide gross collections on day one, including India and overseas, stood at Rs 2.53 crore. These opening day figures clearly show that the movie did not get the expected start at the box office.

Along with low opening collections, Bhogi movie faced another major hurdle. The film received mostly negative reviews from critics. Usually, even if the first day collections are low, positive audience response can boost weekend earnings. But mostly negative reviews for Bhogi are likely to severely impact its overall box office performance.

With weak day one collections and negative reviews, Bhogi faces a tough challenge at the box office. The film needs strong audience support to improve its weekend collections.

However, looking at the current numbers, it won't be an easy ride. Based on the talk and collections, the movie seems miles away from its break-even target. The pre-release business of the film was around Rs 15 crore, meaning it needs a share of Rs 16 crore to break even, which translates to a gross of about Rs 30 crore.

The film managed to collect only Rs 2.53 crore gross on day one, clearly indicating the tough situation ahead for Bhogi.