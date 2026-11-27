MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ministry of Transport organised a two-day knowledge-transfer programme for a delegation from Syria's Ministry of Transport (MoT) to introduce Qatar's experience in planning and developing transport infrastructure, managing public transport systems and regulating land transport activities, while exchanging expertise and best practices in developing and operating transport networks.

The programme included a workshop on the regulatory and legislative frameworks governing land transport activities and related licensing procedures.

It also addressed Transportation Master Plan for Qatar 2050 (TMPQ), which aims to develop an integrated and sustainable transport system, improve connectivity among different modes of transport and enhance mobility efficiency in line with the country's urban and population growth.

The workshop also covered road network infrastructure projects, maintenance programmes, road safety improvements and asset management, as well as railway projects and regional and international connectivity.

The delegation learned about Qatar's experience in developing its public transport system and integrating the operations of Doha Metro, buses and Lusail Tram, in addition to efforts to expand the use of clean and sustainable transport.

The programme included field visits to Qatar Rail and Mowasalat (Karwa), where the delegation learned about operations at Doha Metro and Lusail Tram stations, sustainability standards across the network, bus, taxi and limousine services, and the mechanisms for operating and managing public transport services and integrating them.

The programme concluded with a visit to Lusail Bus Depot, one of Qatar's leading electric transport infrastructure projects and a Guinness World Records holder as the world's largest electric bus depot by capacity.

The delegation toured its facilities and infrastructure and learned about electric bus operations, charging infrastructure and the modern systems and technologies used to manage operations. These contribute to greater efficiency and lower carbon emissions, in line with Qatar's drive to promote sustainability and adopt environmentally friendly transport solutions.

The delegation also visited Woqod Vehicle Inspection Company (Fahes) to learn about its technical vehicle inspection services and the standards applied to ensure vehicle safety.

The programme is part of efforts to expand cooperation and exchange expertise between Qatar and Syria in the transport sector, facilitate knowledge transfer and benefit from shared experiences and practices in developing infrastructure and improving the efficiency and sustainability of transport services.

Ministry of Transport transport infrastructure transport networks TMPQ