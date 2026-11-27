Qatar strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the Houthi attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, which led to the death of one worker and the injury of another. Qatar considered the attack a shameful act of aggression, and a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that the targeting of oil facilities and critical infrastructure was a dangerous acts of sabotage that contradict international laws and conventions and that could impact the security and stability of energy supplies globally.

The ministry renewed Qatar's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for any legitimate measures it may take to maintain its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its land or interests. The ministry stressed that the security of Saudi Arabia was an integral part of Qatar's own security and the collective security of the GCC. The ministry expressed the condolences of Qatar to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a swift recovery.