MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan al-Qasimi, president and director of Sharjah Art Foundation, has called for greater collaboration among cultural institutions in the Gulf and wider Arab world to create more opportunities for regional artists and introduce their work to international audiences.

Her comments follow her recent visit to Doha, where she joined HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, for a panel discussion as part of QC Talks at the National Museum of Qatar.

In an interview with Gulf Times, Sheikha Hoor welcomed the growing number of museums, foundations and biennials across the region, noting that each institution contributes its own perspective to the development of the cultural sector.

“It's good to see more places in the region establishing their own initiatives. Each of us has our own approach, we're not trying to do the same thing, and there's a beauty in how different we are. The more biennials there are, the better, because it fosters dialogue and gives artists more opportunities.”

In Qatar, this growing cultural landscape includes the second edition of Design Doha Biennial, which opened on November 5 and runs until January 31, 2027, showcasing contemporary design practices from Qatar and across the region. Qatar Museums is also preparing for the fourth edition of Tasweer, its photography biennial, scheduled to open in April 2027. Both initiatives provide platforms for artists and creative practitioners to share their work with local and international audiences.

Sheikha Hoor recalled the early years of the Sharjah Biennial, when contemporary artists in the region had fewer opportunities to exhibit their work. Since she began working on the Biennial in 2003, the cultural landscape has expanded considerably, with new institutions established in Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

“When I started working on the Sharjah Biennial in 2003, there were very few biennials in our region and not many institutions showing contemporary art, so many young artists would come to Sharjah because it was nearby. Over the last two decades we have seen new spaces, museums and foundations opening across the Gulf, in Doha, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah and Sharjah, and now artists have so many more places to show their work.”

As regional institutions expand their programmes and international partnerships, Sheikha Hoor encouraged greater co-operation in research, touring exhibitions, artist residencies and curatorial exchanges. Such initiatives can introduce lesser-known artistic histories to new audiences while providing artists and cultural professionals with opportunities to develop their practices.

She cited Sharjah Art Foundation's exhibitions on the Egyptian Surrealists and the Casablanca Art School as examples of how regional institutions can bring Arab art histories to audiences internationally.

“We love working together and sharing resources. We can collaborate, exchange ideas and show different perspectives, through research, touring exhibitions, and residencies and exchanges for artists and curators. Our exhibitions on the Egyptian Surrealists and the Casablanca Art School were shown here in the region and also travelled abroad, and audiences there were introduced to histories they didn't know. I'd love to see institutions across the Gulf and the Arab world doing even more of this together, so our artists can reach audiences here and around the world.”

While welcoming international recognition, Sheikha Hoor also stressed that cultural institutions must remain connected to the communities they serve. She pointed to education, accessible exhibitions and opportunities for artists and curators as priorities for the sector.