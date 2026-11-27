The Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Iceland Thorunn Sveinbjarnardottir met with the ambassador of the State of Qatar to Iceland (non-resident) Nadia bint Ahmed al-Sheibi, on the occasion of the presentation of her credentials. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral co-operation between the two countries.

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