Al-Muraikhi Meets Azerbaijan FM
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi met yesteray in Baku with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral co-operation and the means to enhance and support them, in addition to discussing issues of joint interest.
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