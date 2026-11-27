MENAFN - Gulf Times) Marc Marquez will take his final bow in Valencia after the eight-time MotoGP champion announced on Friday that he would retire following the 2026 season finale, ending one of motorcycle racing's greatest careers.

The Spaniard made the announcement days after wrapping up a record-equalling eighth premier-class title in Portugal, drawing him level with Giacomo Agostini.

"Thank you to everyone who's been part of the journey. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," Marquez said in a video recorded in the Valencia garage.

The announcement came as a surprise after Marquez, who won six MotoGP titles with Honda before joining Ducati, signed a contract extension with the Italian team earlier this year that was due to run until 2028.

The 33-year-old said he decided to retire at last month's Japanese Grand Prix after the physical and mental toll of repeated injuries and operations began to weigh heavily on him.

"Sometimes you need to understand the situation, but it's true that the situation this year was on the limit," Marquez said.

"When I signed the contract in March, as always, I was super optimistic and I didn't know that I would have another surgery on my right shoulder (in May)."

Marquez said he had begun to "feel the fear" despite remaining determined to compete and had also been troubled by brief recurrences of double vision after the Indonesian and French Grands Prix.

He recovered within days on both occasions but said the episodes made him more cautious.

"It was one of the main reasons why I controlled the risk and why I crashed less this second part of the season," he added.

Marquez had been expected to lead MotoGP into its new 850cc era, with compatriot Pedro Acosta's arrival at the factory Ducati team viewed as a symbolic passing of the torch.

There were tears in the Ducati garage and among the crowd when fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo were told the Spaniard would be competing in his final race this weekend.

Jorge Martin, his main rival for the 2026 title, appeared stunned, while Marquez's brother Alex, who had been told of the decision during the Japanese Grand Prix, watched with a sombre expression.

ROOKIE CHAMPION TO 'GOAT' STATUS

Marquez swept into MotoGP in 2013 and won the title at his first attempt, becoming the youngest premier-class world champion at the age of 20.

By 2019, he had amassed six championships with Honda and appeared virtually unbeatable, a blur of orange and red tearing through the field.

Everything changed at the opening race of the 2020 season in Jerez, where he crashed and broke his arm.

The injury began the darkest period of his career. Marquez underwent four operations, abandoned several comeback attempts and suffered blurred vision, all while trying to push an underperforming Honda bike far beyond its limits.

He later spoke of wondering whether continuing was worth the pain as speculation about his retirement intensified.

Instead, Marquez took the decision to leave Honda and make the switch to Gresini Racing, who were using year-old Ducati machinery.

He slowly rediscovered his belief, ending a 1,043-day wait for victory in Aragon before securing the factory Ducati seat that would change everything.

"I had my second life (after leaving Honda), and I enjoyed my second life in MotoGP," Marquez said.

In 2025, after 2,184 days without a championship, Marquez claimed his seventh MotoGP crown in Japan, a feat Acosta likened to basketball great Michael Jordan's return from baseball to lead the Chicago Bulls to another NBA title.

ERASING A 102-POINT DEFICIT

What followed in 2026 was perhaps even more extraordinary as Marquez overturned a 102-point deficit to retain the championship.

After failing to win early in the season and then crashing in France, he underwent surgery on his shoulder and a fractured foot, missing his home Grand Prix while his rivals collected victories and points.

He sat eighth in the standings but won six of the next nine rounds, as Aprilia rivals Martin and Marco Bezzecchi faltered, before sealing the title in Portugal with a round to spare.

If his seventh championship was his most emotional, the eighth cemented his place among the sport's greats and was marked by a celebration rich in symbolism.

Marquez climbed a staircase as the silhouette of a goat, shorthand for "greatest of all time", appeared on a screen behind him before Agostini presented him with a commemorative golden helmet.

RIVALRY WITH ROSSI

Marquez grew up idolising Valentino Rossi, whose charisma and success defined a generation of MotoGP.

Yet their relationship soured dramatically as Marquez emerged as Rossi's biggest challenger, culminating in the notorious 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

Marquez maintained that Rossi had deliberately kicked him, while Rossi argued he had merely tried to force his rival wide, with the fallout splitting the MotoGP fanbase into rival camps that remain fiercely divided to this day.

Marquez first matched Rossi's seven premier-class world titles and then surpassed him, adding weight to his case in the enduring debate over the sport's greatest rider.

"I do not agree that I'm the greatest rider. I don't like it. I'm one of the greatest, yes, because the numbers are there," Marquez said.

Marc Marquez Valencia MotoGP Giacomo Agostini