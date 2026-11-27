MENAFN - Gulf Times) Saad Ahmed al-Saad claimed the Gold Tour individual title at the seventh leg of the 10th Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.

Riding Fashion de Deutz, al-Saad topped the 140cm competition with a time of 60.03 seconds. Mohammed Khalifa al-Baker finished second aboard Emero in 60.35 seconds, while Khalid Abdulaziz al-Eid took third place on Raker in 60.63 seconds.

Al Shaqab Academy emerged victorious in the Gold Tour team competition, clocking a combined time of 121.85 seconds. Bu Thaila finished second in 122.64 seconds, followed by Ajwad in third with 126.23 seconds. Mubarak Yousef al-Rumaihi, manager of the Wathnan team, presented the awards.

Earlier, Hamad Mohammed al-Thani won the Future Riders 70cm class aboard Ejdiken in 56.16 seconds. Suhaim Jassim al-Borshaid took second place on Zorro in 55.47 seconds, while Mohammed Abdulrahman al-Marri finished third on Soul Rebel in 56.61 seconds.

In the 110cm Open Class, Shereed Nasser al-Kaabi claimed top spot aboard Extra Pam in 18.85 seconds. Noura Abdulaziz al-Rumaihi finished second on Twinkle Star in 18.93 seconds, while Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri took third place on Hanes in 19.13 seconds.

The day's programme also featured Dressage competitions for the Diamond and Bronze Tours. Nadine Ejazakhter won the Bronze Tour preliminary test with 74.286 points, ahead of Fatima Rashid al-Nuaimi (69.762) and Maryam Fouad al-Mahmoud (69.286).

Organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, the 10th edition of Longines Hathab will run until June 2027.

The seventh leg concludes today with the Future Riders 90cm class, followed by the Bronze Tour individual and team competitions over 120cm and the Diamond Tour 150cm class with a jump-off.

Dressage competitions for the Silver and Gold Tours will also take place on the final day.

Saad Ahmed al-Saad Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour Qatar Equestrian Federation Fashion de Deutz