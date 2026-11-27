MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kimi Antonelli underlined Mercedes' dominance at the Qatar Grand Prix, completing a clean sweep of Friday's practice sessions as the newly-crowned Formula One world champion set the pace under the floodlights at Lusail International Circuit.

The 20-year-old Italian, who secured his maiden drivers' title in Mexico earlier this month, carried his impressive form into the evening session, clocking 1min 23.077sec to lead team-mate George Russell by 0.127sec in a disrupted second practice.

Mercedes had also occupied the top two positions in the opening session, with Antonelli establishing an advantage of more than half a second over Russell. Their continued superiority left McLaren and Red Bull with plenty of work to do ahead of Saturday's qualifying.

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Kim Antonelli, who secured his maiden title in Mexico City earlier this month, was also fastest in the opening session on the mediums. PICTURE: Noushad Thekkayil

Lando Norris was the closest challenger in FP2, finishing third, 0.445sec behind Antonelli, with team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar were fifth and sixth, while Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh and eighth. Racing Bulls completed the top 10, with Liam Lawson ahead of rookie Arvid Lindblad.

“It was a productive day,” said Antonelli, who predicted a tight battle with Russell and the others always a threat by the time it comes to qualifying.

Norris was not so sure about that:“I don't think we're too bad relative ‌to most but to Mercedes, they're a little bit further ​off so they just seem in a different category compared to us today,” he ​said.“Quicker in every single corner by a mile, so I would say the battle's for P3... I would say we're around six, seven tenths off the Mercedes a lap. So it's not even worth thinking about them.”

Antonelli's benchmark in the evening session proved particularly impressive as neither Mercedes driver managed a representative qualifying simulation on the soft tyres. Two red flags interrupted proceedings, forcing teams to revise their programmes and focus largely on longer runs.

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Red Bull's Max Verstappen said it had been a "difficult day" following his issues with heavy steering towards the end of the session.

The session began with Mercedes immediately setting the pace. Russell briefly moved to the top with a lap of 1:23.715 before Antonelli responded with 1:23.077, a time that would ultimately remain unbeaten. The cooler conditions under the Lusail floodlights, with track temperatures around 10 degrees lower than during the afternoon session, offered a more representative picture ahead of Saturday's qualifying. However, the circuit continued to prove challenging, with several drivers struggling for grip.

Leclerc was among those caught out, spinning through the gravel at Turn 7 after encountering Lawson. The incident scattered gravel across the track and forced Ferrari to inspect and repair the floor of his car, costing the Monegasque valuable running time.

Hamilton also struggled with the balance of his Ferrari, reporting that the rear was particularly unstable. The seven-time world champion had already expressed concern over tyre degradation in the opening session, with the team confirming that wear was higher than expected across all compounds.

The first red flag was deployed to allow marshals to clear gravel from the racing surface, interrupting several drivers who had switched to soft tyres in search of faster lap times.

There was little respite when running resumed. Alpine's Pierre Gasly lost control at Turn 14 and became stranded in the gravel, prompting a second red flag as marshals recovered his car.

With 15 minutes remaining when the session restarted, race control added 13 minutes to compensate for the interruptions. The additional running time, however, did little to alter the order, with most teams concentrating on race simulations rather than chasing outright pace.

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President of Paris Saint-Germain FC and the Qatar Tennis Federation Nasser al-Khelaifi with Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit at the Qatar Grand Prix. PICTURE: Noushad Thekkayil

Russell praises Hamilton's class amid Verstappen feud

Away from the track, Russell also addressed his recent exchanges with Verstappen, following their public war of words and on-track confrontation at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend.

The British driver spoke warmly of his former Mercedes team-mate Hamilton when discussing the contrasting personalities of the seven-time champion and Verstappen, stressing that both were fiercely competitive despite their different approaches.“He is a ruthless competitor and I massively respect that,” Russell said of Verstappen in an interview with Sky Sports F1.

“But there's also Lewis Hamilton, who I've spent three years team-mates with and watched my whole life. He is equally a ruthless competitor and an absolute animal behind the wheel, but he obviously has incredible values and grace and dignity.”

There was further drama involving Verstappen later in the session when he and Hamilton found themselves in close quarters. The Red Bull driver overtook the Ferrari on the main straight before Hamilton swept back past, with the pair coming close to contact approaching Turn 1.

“You saw that under braking? My God,” Verstappen protested over team radio, while Hamilton reported that he had encountered traffic from the Dutchman. The incident was noted by the stewards for erratic driving, but no further investigation was deemed necessary.

Hamilton's difficult session ended with another setback when he reported a loss of power and pulled his Ferrari off the track at Turn 1. A virtual safety car was deployed to facilitate the recovery of the car.

Elsewhere, Franco Colapinto and Williams driver Carlos Sainz also had a close encounter, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll endured a trip through the gravel.

Red Bull, meanwhile, were fined 30,000 euros, with 20,000 suspended, following an unsafe release involving Hadjar during the opening practice session. A mechanic was still attending to the rear-left wheel when the Frenchman was cleared to leave the pit box, with a cooling blower also partially attached to the car.

The teams now have one final practice session at 5.30pm on Saturday to fine-tune their set-ups before qualifying at 9pm.

In the race on Sunday, drivers will be limited to a maximum of 27 laps on a set of tyres at the Lusail circuit, meaning teams will have to make at least two pit stops during the 57-lap Grand Prix, which starts at 7pm. The decision is caused by concern over the integrity of the Pirelli tyres on the high-speed, 16-corner track. Laps to the grid, formation laps and any laps completed after the end of the race will not be included.

Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Formula One Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit