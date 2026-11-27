As principal partner of Audi Revolut F1 Team, Visit Qatar hosted team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto in Doha on Nov 25, ahead of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix. During their visit, the drivers explored some of Doha's best-known cultural and urban destinations, including Souq Waqif, Msheireb Downtown Doha and the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), offering an opportunity to experience Qatar's heritage, architecture and contemporary identity.

The programme also featured an engagement event at Crystal Walk, Gewan Island, showcasing the team's show car with bespoke Visit Qatar pattern details, alongside an interactive Q&A session with both drivers. The Doha activation marks the third initiative delivered by Visit Qatar through its partnership with the team this season.

Previous activations included 'La Parada' in Madrid, a three-day public activation held at Plaza de Santiago from 9 to 11 September, and 'The Garden Souq by Visit Qatar' in Singapore, which welcomed more than 1,700 visitors at Raffles Hotel Singapore from 7 to 9 October.

Through its partnership with Audi Revolut F1 Team, Visit Qatar is extending the destination's international reach by connecting with global audiences through one of the world's most prominent sporting platforms.