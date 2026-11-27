MENAFN - Gulf Times) There are plans to introduce extensive developments and reorganise services and commercial activities in the Sealine area, including relocating restaurants, cabins and motorcycle shops to larger, purpose-built sites to improve facilities, manage visitor traffic and accommodate growing demand during the camping season.

Saleh Hassan al-Kuwari, Director of the Natural Reserves Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, said the development plan includes establishing a new restaurant area with 153 commercial units of varying sizes, alongside 46 contracts for public services.

The project involves preparing a new access road extending between 2.5km and 3km to facilitate access to the restaurant complex, which is located east of Tuaiss Al Tawqi.

Al-Kuwari said 17 contracts had so far been signed for the new restaurant units, while procedures were continuing for the remaining outlets.

The shops will have different dimensions to accommodate various business requirements, with some measuring 10x10m and others reaching 20x20m. The new development will complement the existing restaurant area, providing additional commercial space and a wider range of options for visitors.

The plan also includes relocating 28 motorcycle shops and four related service outlets to a larger location. In addition, around 5,000 cabins registered entry into the area during the current season, and authorities are working to move them to a more spacious site with greater capacity and improved facilities.

The new commercial area will offer a wide range of services to meet the needs of campers and visitors. These include motorcycle maintenance and accessories, electrical equipment and generators, car washing, consumer goods, camping supplies, firewood and charcoal. Other services will include laundry facilities, mobile phone installation and maintenance, ready-made cabins, waste collection, site cleaning and delivery services.

Al-Kuwari noted that the development initiatives were designed to improve the distribution of commercial activities, provide more suitable premises for business owners and make essential services more accessible to visitors. Better road access and traffic management are also key priorities, particularly during public holidays and peak camping periods when the area receives large numbers of visitors.

Meanwhile, around 1,250 camps have been established across Sealine and Khor Al Adaid during the current camping season, with Sealine accounting for around 80% of the total. He explained that preparations for each camping season begin immediately after the previous season ends.

The department reviews operational challenges, assesses the quality of services and examines feedback from campers and visitors before developing plans to address shortcomings. Co-ordination with relevant authorities also forms part of the preparations, particularly regarding the designation of new sites and the organisation of different activities.

Further, al-Kuwari clarified that camping is prohibited in several other areas, including locations stretching from Al Ghariya to Zulal Wellness Resort in Al Ruwais, as well as Arida, Ras Matbakh and Zekreet.

Such restrictions are intended to regulate outdoor activities and protect environmentally sensitive areas from the impact of unregulated camping. However, waste management remains one of the main environmental challenges during the camping season, particularly as visitor numbers increase.

Al-Kuwari called on campers to collect and dispose of rubbish regularly rather than allowing waste bags and other refuse to accumulate for several days.