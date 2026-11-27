MENAFN - Gulf Times) Law No 18 of 2026 on Animal Welfare was recently published at the latest edition of the official gazette, as a comprehensive animal welfare law establishing clearer responsibilities for animal owners, regulating animal-related facilities and activities, and strengthening measures to prevent abuse, neglect and unnecessary suffering.

It sets out a framework for protecting animals, ensuring proper care and holding individuals and establishments accountable for violations. According to the law, animal owners and those responsible for animal facilities must ensure that animals' physical, health and behavioural needs are met. This includes providing suitable housing and living conditions, adequate food and clean drinking water, appropriate exercise, regular health monitoring and veterinary treatment when necessary. Animals must also be inspected at least once daily, while owners are required to take appropriate measures to prevent them from escaping or being exposed to danger.

The legislation prohibits a range of abusive practices, including beating animals, deliberately causing fear or unnecessary suffering, inflicting unjustified injuries, overworking animals and killing them without acceptable justification. It also prohibits cruel methods of killing, including drowning, strangulation and the use of uncontrolled poisonous substances. Further, animal owners are prohibited from abandoning animals or leaving them unattended for extended periods in circumstances that could cause harm or suffering.

In addition, the law introduces controls on animal transportation, requiring animals to be moved in conditions that protect them from injury, exhaustion, thirst, hunger and unnecessary stress. Animals that are sick or physically unfit must not be transported, ridden or used for activities that could compromise their health. The sale or trade of animals showing signs of illness or exhaustion is also prohibited.

Animal-related establishments, including facilities involved in housing, breeding, treatment, training, displaying, trading or research, must obtain licences from the competent authority and comply with technical and health requirements. Licences are valid for one year and must be renewed. Late renewal may result in a fine of QR500 per month, for up to three months, after which the licence may be cancelled. Authorities may also temporarily close establishments found committing animal abuse violations.

The law regulates the use of animals in research, experiments and education, requiring prior approval and appropriate professional qualifications. It prohibits using animals in cosmetic testing and experiments involving the development or testing of weapons and ammunition.

Violators of the stipulations of the law may face fines ranging from QR10,000-50,000 for specified offences. Penalties are doubled in cases of repeat violations, while individuals responsible for managing establishments may also be held accountable. Authorities are empowered to inspect facilities, collect evidence, seize animals in cases of abuse or danger, and transfer them to suitable care. In addition, the law provides for approved animal welfare organisations to rescue, shelter, rehabilitate and rehome animals at risk, reinforcing the role of institutional care in protecting abandoned, neglected and vulnerable animals.