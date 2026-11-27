MENAFN - USA Art News) Themuseum in, has converted its permanent collection galleries into a gym, allowing visitors to work out among historic and contemporary artworks. This initiative, which began earlier this month, will run through, according to the Times of London.

The program, titled“Gym. Fit with Art,” features 20 fitness stations alongside the museum's collection of more than 800 works, ranging from Peter Paul Rubens to Gerhard Richter. Gym equipment, including weight machines, mats, treadmills, and ellipticals, has been installed for visitors. The concept pays tribute to the centenary of GeSoLei, a major health-focused trade fair from the Weimar Republic era.

Alina Fuchte, who leads the project, explained the museum's goal.“We want to target people who might prefer going to the gym rather than a museum on weekends,” she stated, emphasizing an aim to attract younger audiences. The museum website notes,“the museum is transforming its collection into an extraordinary fitness circuit,” adding,“Instead of just strolling from painting to painting and admiring the art, visitors will soon be able to get active.” The project is sponsored by TARGOBANK in collaboration with fitness equipment manufacturer Technogym.

The museum website also clarifies that“Anyone who would rather simply take in the art is equally welcome.” However, the Times of London questions how easy this might be while observing someone jogging in front of busts of Johann Wilhelm, Elector Palatine, and his wife, Anna Maria Luisa de'Medici. Visitor Kai Heimes, 25, told the Times of London,“It's cool to work out in the collection,” and dismissed any potential awkwardness. Conversely, Moritz Rossmanith, 40, visiting from Rome, found the experience“a bit confused by it all,” noting it was“very strange to see kids holding thick barbells while there's old Italian art on the wall.”

Children are reportedly among the biggest enthusiasts of the gym setup. Unlike typical museum policies, visitors are permitted to bring water bottles into the galleries. Fuchte elaborated on the broader aim, saying,“Coming here and realizing this is also a space for me, I can feel comfortable here, I can be free here, I can try new things-that, for me, is the first step.” The museum also offers a range of scheduled fitness classes.

Source: ARTnews