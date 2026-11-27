MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Taipei, Taiwan's, along with the third concurrent Taipei Art Week (TAW), ran from. The event occurred just before a prominent spying scandal involving naturalized American Nvidia mogul Jensen Huang, which consequently shielded fair sales from an anticipated worldwide tech stock downturn. Instead, attention during the fair focused on Taiwan's pending midterm elections scheduled for

The fair's opening ceremony drew numerous political figures. Among them was incumbent Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an, currently in a tight re-election race, who later faced protests at the Taipei Pride parade and festival over his police department's aggressive raid on gay bar Commander D on October 3. Taiwan's Minister of Culture, Li Yuan, highlighted his department's success in September, securing a Gwangju Biennale pavilion named for Taiwan rather than its sponsoring institution, which had prompted a diplomatic dispute with mainland China. Li Yuan also declared,“AI will not replace artists!”

Claudia Chen, director of Art Taipei, chair of its organizer, the Taipei Art Gallery Association (Taga), and cofounder of Taipei's Liang Gallery, noted that the presence of political figures is a common feature in Taiwan's cultural landscape. She stated,“The presence of political figures at art fairs is a familiar feature of Taiwan's cultural landscape.” Chen added that this visibility enhances public engagement with the cultural sector.“We hope this attention can help deepen public understanding of the art market and highlight its close connections with cultural development, urban growth, and international exchange.”

Chen further explained that the crucial question is whether this political engagement translates into consistent policy support, particularly for arts education, international promotion, and incentives for private collecting and cultural patronage. Taiwan lags behind most East Asian governments in cultural investment. She expressed hope that cultural development would become an important public issue, receiving sustained, cross-party support to help Taiwan transform its economic strength into a deeper and more far-reaching cultural influence.

According to Chen, Taiwan's technology sector and the private wealth it generates provide a vital foundation for its art market. However, she emphasized that translating economic growth into greater art market activity requires time, innovation, and outreach from galleries.

This year, 127 galleries participated in Art Taipei at the Taipei World Trade Center. Influential galleries like Richard Koh Fine Art, from Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, returned for the first time since the pandemic. Perrotin also participated for a third consecutive year, while Tokyo's Misako & Rosen made its debut. Tina Keng Gallery (TKG+) and TKG+ Projects, a leading Taipei platform, joined for the first time in approximately five years. Alice Liang, assistant to the director at Tina Keng Gallery, explained,“In recent years, with Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, there is a lot happening, so we needed an opportunity to do a Taiwan show.” With the international fair Taipei Dangdai suspended after 2025, Art Taipei has regained its position as the primary local option.

Liang reported that sales of a“museum-type” installation featuring works by artists including Sanyu, Kuo Tzumin, and Michael Lin performed“pretty well.” She noted that collectors, both Taiwanese and foreign, were often young, expressing surprise and curiosity, with positive feedback. Liang also observed that the broader art week had minimal impact on sales, but added,“we can feel the difference, with the events, parties and open studios.”

Fair organizers also identified a generational shift among buyers. Surveys indicated that 20.8% of attendees were participating for the first or second time, doubling the figure from 2023. The proportion of VIP collectors decreased from 77.5% to 54.2%, suggesting that the publicly accessible art week initiatives, such as five bus tours, guided experiences, digital art screenings at Taipei Lumitree, and 30 public artworks displayed citywide, are effectively expanding the fair's reach. The art industry forum also featured speakers including Russell Storer, curator at M+ Hong Kong, and Binna Choi, curator for the 2026 Venice Biennale Korea Pavilion.

The fair also showcased an increased presence of galleries from Korea and Japan, with 25 and 22 respectively, a result of Taga's ongoing collaborations with gallery associations in those countries. Chen stated that galleries from Japan, Taiwan's former colonizer, have a longstanding presence in the Taiwanese market, having established strong collector networks and brand recognition over the years. The Korean presence, she added, demonstrates the Korean art industry's capacity to expand into international markets through collaboration.

Dealer Steven Chen (no relation to Claudia Chen) observed a shift in tastes towards Pop and contemporary art at the fair. His Taipei gallery, Yiyun Art, has attended Art Taipei for seven of the past ten years, representing traditional Asian paintings, which remain a significant, though reduced, sector at the fair. His booth, designed as a dramatic maze evoking a Chinese scholar's garden, attracted consistent crowds and sales, including a painting by Yu Cheng Yao for $90,000. Steven Chen noted,“With the young generation is coming more to the fair, we need a new language on ink art. It is the same culture with a new expression.”

Claudia Chen indicated that Taiwanese collectors maintain“purchasing momentum” but have become more deliberate, requiring time and established relationships with galleries. Concurrently, younger collectors are gradually entering the market, bringing more diverse perspectives influenced by their lifestyles and aesthetic preferences.

Source: The Art Newspaper