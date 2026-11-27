MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistsandhave unveiled CaveTech Ltd., a mixed-media installation atin Frenchtown, New Jersey, which reimagines the Stone Age with prehistoric tech gadgets.

The exhibition, a collaboration between Torres and Doubek, features a freestanding cave with a rough-hewn wooden chair, stone-carved binoculars, and a walkie-talkie. A trompe-l'œil window shows a construction site, with a stone sign reading“Coming Soon: Green Acres” above a tractor and a crudely built home. This initial installment, titled“Perinico, the Megaphone,” casts visitors as real estate developers on a tour of the construction site, led by a worker named Perinico, played by Torres in a recorded performance viewed through the binoculars.

Doubek, a Brooklyn-based artist known for sculptures resembling prehistoric relics, said over a video call,“This collaboration became about the way that objects mediate human relationships to one another.” Torres, known for his surreal style in projects like Los Espookys and a film starring Tilda Swinton, first connected with Doubek years ago at a birthday party. The concept for CaveTech Ltd. grew from a 2020 monologue by Torres, Maurice, told from the perspective of the pig in The Flintstones. Doubek had independently considered similar themes, noting in a sketchbook“Smart home technology for Fred Flintstone.”

The project, commissioned by multiple institutions, will unfold in four parts. The first segment is at ArtYard, with the remaining three scheduled to launch at New York's Canyon in 2027, and the entire work will be displayed at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth in New Hampshire in 2028.

Torres emphasizes the theme of labor within the work, stating,“We've been working toward a dehumanization of labor.” He contrasts this with the humanization of emerging AI agents by tech companies, which he believes serves to“protect their assets by making them these cuddly Pixar-looking things that encourage you to feel warmth towards them.” The large scale of the installation required a team for armatures, wood crafting, and manufacturing interactive plastic components. Doubek described the extensive effort, including mixing industrial amounts of concrete, as something that“definitely took a village.”

The subsequent parts of CaveTech Ltd. will continue to explore power dynamics through a Stone Age perspective. Doubek cited biologist E. O. Wilson's observation that“We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and godlike technology.” Doubek added,“The work emphasizes the Paleolithic emotions by setting it in early human times. It highlights the absurdity of the fact that we are still cave people, just wearing the costumes of modern people.”

“Perinico, the Megaphone,” the first part of CaveTech Ltd., is on view at ArtYard, located at 13 Front St, Frenchtown, New Jersey, until February 5, 2027.

Source: Artnet News