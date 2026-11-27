MENAFN - USA Art News) The iconic emerald-green gown worn by actressin the 2007 film Atonement will be offered aton. The garment, featuring a plunging back, is estimated to achieve betweenand(approximatelyto).

This dress, designed by Jacqueline Durran for Knightley's role as Cecilia Tallis in the Joe Wright-directed adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel, was previously sold at a charity auction in 2008 for £35,000 (around $46,000 ).

The gown is a highlight of the“Love & Lust: A Literary Guide” sale, which Christie's describes as celebrating“the many expressions of love, romance and desire.” The auction encompasses a range of items, including approximately 30 books, manuscripts, autographed letters, and original works spanning centuries, alongside cinematic costumes and passionate letters.

Other notable lots include a rare 1926 premiere poster for the influential film Metropolis, estimated at £100,000 to £130,000 ( $130,940 to $170,220 ). A poster for 1931's Dracula, a pivotal early sound film, carries an estimate of £80,000 to £120,000 ( $104,750 to $157,125 ). Also featured are early 19th-century love letters from British Royal Navy officer Horatio Nelson to Emma, Lady Hamilton, with an estimate of £5,000 to £8,000, and original sketches by Chris Foss for the 1972 publication The Joy of Sex, estimated at £6,000 to £8,000.

Source: ARTnews