MENAFN - Gulf Times) The next generation of Caribbean leaders is already in our classrooms. How we educate those children will shape the quality of the governments, businesses and communities they eventually lead. We should be preparing them now.

In Antigua and Barbuda, the government's extension of free public education from early childhood to university, announced at the start of the September 2026 school year, creates an important opportunity. Removing financial barriers widens access. We must give equal thought to what young people gain from that education and how it prepares them to serve their country.

As Antigua and Barbuda's ambassador to Qatar, I have seen an approach that deserves our attention. Qatar has made significant advances in developing values-based education, with concrete examples within Qatar Foundation's schools. At Academyati in Education City, character, cultural identity and responsibility are built into the learning experience.

I believe the Caribbean is ready to build an approach of its own. We have strong traditions of community responsibility, a regional statement of the person our education systems should help develop, and opportunities to build on reforms already under way. What we need is a sustained effort to turn those foundations into everyday practice, beginning in childhood and continuing into adulthood.

I was born in 1980. My generation now holds many senior positions across the region, and in the years ahead we will increasingly hand them to younger people. That succession deserves deliberate preparation. It should begin long before a vacancy arises or a young person receives a title.

Much of my own early education happened outside the classroom. We grew up under trees, on beaches and in streets where our parents knew one another. We learned to share, to apologise and to accept that our behaviour affected other people. When the streetlights came on, we knew it was time to go home.

Those experiences formed us. Children today live in a different world, with more of their lives mediated through screens and powerful digital tools. Schools and communities now have to give them, on purpose, the chances we had on the street to settle arguments and look out for one another.

My conversations with our host at Qatar Foundation have helped me think about how this can happen through the daily life of a school. Academyati, Qatar Foundation's first progressive school, provides a practical example. It identifies five core values: dedication, altruism, excellence, integrity and patience. Its Rihla approach, meaning journey, brings learning to life through interdisciplinary projects, fieldwork and mentorship. Rooted in Qatari culture and Islamic values, the model connects children's sense of identity with a sense of duty to others.

In practice, the youngest pupils collected seeds from fruit prepared in class and grew papaya plants, learning about counting and measuring along the way. Older pupils prepared and served food to younger children, and others trained as assistant sports coaches for children with disabilities. At Learning Festivals, pupils present their work and what they learned to an audience.

For the Caribbean, the lesson is to make our own values equally purposeful in education. A child's understanding of integrity can grow from telling the truth to owning up to a mistake, and later to exercising ethical judgement when others depend on them. Children learn to lead by doing it, again and again, with adults who set the example.

The Caribbean already has a foundation for this work. In 1997, CARICOM leaders adopted the vision of the“Ideal Caribbean Person”. It emphasises respect for human life, responsibility to self and community, and an appreciation of diversity. CARICOM's Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy subsequently drew on that vision, connecting education with personal development and good citizenship. Our neighbours are already acting on it: Jamaica reintroduced civics into its school curriculum in 2022, and Trinidad and Tobago's Cultural Transformation Policy 2023–2027 asks schools to teach discipline, tolerance and civic responsibility.

The region is ripe for a more systematic approach. Health and Family Life Education and our youth programmes give us experience to build on. What is missing is continuity. Values should carry through a child's whole education, with teachers and families expecting the same things.

Some will ask whose values these are. The Ideal Caribbean Person was agreed by CARICOM governments, belongs to no single church or party, and treats our diversity as a strength. Others will say schools must first get reading and mathematics right. The two need not compete, and any pilot should be judged on academic results as well as character.

Our small size also makes carefully designed pilots practical.

Antigua and Barbuda could begin in a small group of primary schools, building on the Digital OECS Harmonised Primary Curriculum and supporting teachers with training and time. Pupils could look after a school garden or read regularly with younger children, and each term could end with them presenting their work to parents and neighbours. As they grow, they could plan projects and explain their decisions to others.

In secondary school and beyond, this should grow into mentorship and service. A young person who has led in a classroom should be able to step into a community group, a business or public office. We should give them that room while experienced leaders are still here to guide them.

Any pilot should track learning and attendance alongside pupils' projects and what teachers and families observe, and compare progress with similar schools. Two school years would give useful early evidence. Character takes longer.

We have already seen this pay off. In May 2026, Shaquan O'Neil and Jonathan Wehner, both of whom came through the National Youth Parliament Association, entered Antigua and Barbuda's Senate, one on the Government benches and one in Opposition. At 22, O'Neil became the youngest person appointed to the chamber.

The President of the Senate, Senator the Hon Alincia Williams-Grant, described them as“the product of our outreach programme here at Parliament, our Youth Parliament”.

I have discussed with Senator Williams-Grant the possibility of an exchange between our Youth Parliament and young Qataris who participate in simulations of Qatar's Shura Council. The Ministry of Sports and Youth runs them with the Council.

An exchange could begin with online discussions and develop into visits, so participants can see how another small state prepares its young people. As ambassador in Doha, I will help make those connections. My ambition is for values-based education to become a consistent part of how we prepare Caribbean children for the responsibilities they will inherit. Qatar's experience offers lessons we can adapt. Our own traditions and regional commitments give us a foundation to build on.

When the streetlights came on, my generation knew it was time to go home. As we prepare to hand over responsibility, we owe the next generation the guidance and opportunities that will help them lead well. That work belongs in our classrooms today.

Theon Ali is Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the State of Qatar and the Syrian Arab Republic, and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda to the United Arab Emirates. He writes in a personal capacity.