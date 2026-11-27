MENAFN - Gulf Times) For years, obesity has been discussed in terms of three main conditions: type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and fatty liver disease. However, newer research is pointing toward somewhere less expected: the brain. One condition in particular, Parkinson's disease, keeps showing up.

To see why, it helps to stop thinking of body fat as a passive storage unit for extra calories.

Fat tissue is an active organ that releases hormones and signaling molecules. When someone experiences prolonged overnutrition, that tissue expands in unhealthy ways. It becomes short on oxygen, attracts immune cells, and begins releasing inflammatory molecules like TNF-α and IL-6 into the bloodstream.

That low-grade inflammation does not stay confined to the body. It can weaken the blood-brain barrier, the protective lining that normally shields the brain from substances circulating in the blood. Once this barrier loosens, inflammatory signals and fats can slip through, causing microglia, the brain's resident immune cells, to become overactive. Over time, this creates an environment of oxidative stress and struggling mitochondria, which is highly detrimental to neurons.

This is where the link to Parkinson's disease comes in. The condition is marked by α-synuclein, a protein that misfolds and clumps into Lewy bodies. Neurons are especially sensitive to excess fat. High levels of free fatty acids can disrupt autophagy, the cellular recycling system responsible for clearing damaged proteins. As fat droplets accumulate inside brain cells, α-synuclein becomes more prone to clumping, contributing to the gradual loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra.

Insulin resistance, which frequently accompanies obesity, may exacerbate these effects. In the brain, insulin helps neurons survive, adapt, and maintain a steady energy supply. When brain cells stop responding to it, they can experience energy shortages, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to damage.

This is particularly significant in regions like the Mena region, where obesity and metabolic syndrome have risen rapidly alongside changing lifestyles. Public health messaging should extend beyond heart health and blood sugar control to treat obesity as a potential contributor to cognitive decline and neurodegeneration as well.

There is still much to untangle, and much of the current evidence originates from lab and animal studies. However, understanding how fat tissue and the brain communicate could open new therapeutic doors: repurposing existing metabolic drugs, targeting brain inflammation, and supporting metabolic health earlier in life. Together, these strategies may become vital tools for protecting the aging brain.

Athira Sreekumar is a Qatar-based science communicator, bioinformatics researcher, biosciences educator.