MENAFN - Gulf Times) Former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte goes on trial on Monday for alleged crimes against humanity over his war on drugs, during which thousands of people were killed. It is one of the highest-profile cases to come before the court in its more than two decades of existence, and the biggest since US President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions that could imperil the court's ability to function.

The court was established in 2002 to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do so themselves. It can prosecute crimes committed on the territory of its 125 member states, or by their citizens elsewhere. Member states include all 27 EU countries, other rich democracies and many developing nations, but not the United States, China, Russia or India. The State of Palestine is a member despite not being a full member of the United Nations; Israel is not. In Duterte's case, the court says it has jurisdiction as the Philippines was a member until he withdrew partway through his term.

There have been 34 cases before the court, some with more than one defendant, leading to 15 convictions, including 10 for the core offences of crimes against humanity and war crimes. All 10 were African militia leaders, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Sudan, Central African Republic and Uganda.

ICC judges have issued 68 arrest warrants, with 34 suspects now at large.

Duterte is only the second former national leader to appear before the court for crimes allegedly committed while in power, after Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory Coast, who was acquitted in 2019. Four serving national leaders face ICC arrest warrants: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Afghanistan's Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Kenyan President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta both appeared at the court over allegations dating to before they took office; in both cases the charges were dropped. Among former leaders who have faced arrest warrants are Sudan's Omar el-Bashir and Libya's late Muammar Gaddafi.

The United States never joined the court and the Trump administration is strongly opposed to it, casting it as a political institution and a threat to US service members. Trump imposed sanctions on some court officials during his first term, and this year imposed sanctions on the court itself, which Washington says are intended either to force major changes or shut the court down for good.

Washington has been particularly angered by the court's arrest warrant for Netanyahu and its inclusion of the actions of US troops in a wider investigation into Afghanistan. ICC judges closed that part of the case two weeks ago. At the UN General Assembly in September, Trump called the ICC a“rogue institution” and“an evil group of people”, and urged its members to resign.

The sanctions, which could exclude the court from the global financial system, have yet to fully take effect. Court officials say they have prepared to keep operating with measures such as replacing software on computers with open-source alternatives.

The court has rejected US criticism and called the sanctions an attack on the principle of international justice.