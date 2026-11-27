MENAFN - Gulf Times) Attacks on healthcare will be a special focus at the global summit of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) that gets underway tomorrow at Qatar National Convention Centre, noted a senior official of the organisation.

“WISH has taken the issue of attacks on health care to platforms in Osaka and New York, examining their impact on people living with non-communicable diseases. The Lancet Commission on Attacks on Health will launch its report at the summit, alongside an exhibition on attacks on healthcare in Palestine,” Dr Sunoor Verma, director of Partnerships and Outreach at WISH told 'Gulf Times'.

WISH, the global healthcare initiative of Qatar Foundation will hold its two day biennial summit under the theme 'The New Health Span' with the participation of a large number of healthcare leaders and policy makers as well as healthcare experts and academics.

According to Dr Sunoor, partnerships, including the ones with OHCHR, IFRC and Qatar Red Crescent Society, carry WISH's recommendations into practice.“At the summit, WISH will sign collaboration agreements with SOS Mediterranee, the University of Geneva, the International Council of Nurses, Al-Mujadilah and Global 50/50, Primary Health Care Corporation, Qatar Museums and Ehsan. An agreement without a work plan is a photograph,” he said.“Each of these comes with one.”

The official noted that throughout the year, WISH showcases Qatar's health achievements at the World Health Assembly and engages at the UN Human Rights Council and General Assembly.“Qatar has shown that a country does not need to be large on the map to be large at the table,” Dr Sunoor said.“Health is often the first door that opens when others are shut.”

Dr Sunoor stated that a large number of high-profile speakers and participants are expected for the summit.

“Speakers at the opening include HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, Vice-Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and the Minister of Public Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al-Mahmoud among others. Sessions will be moderated by broadcasters including Hala Gorani and Luisa Baldini. Doha secondary school students will compete in 'The Innovators of Tomorrow', run with Qatar Scientific Club,” he explained.

The official underlined that since 2013, WISH has produced around 70 evidence-based reports, focusing on health issues that are overlooked or underfunded globally.“We go where the attention and the money are not,” he said.“The summit is two days; the 18 months of research behind it are the real work. Delegates see the harvest, not the planting.”

“We write reports for ministers, not for bookshelves,” pointed out the official, citing childhood obesity: a WISH round table in 2022, a joint Qatar Foundation and Ministry of Public Health report in 2024 that informed the national strategy, and now a conversation about school canteens.

On this year's theme, he said:“Living to 100 is not the prize if the last twenty years are spent in a waiting room.” The summit will launch four flagship reports and two policy briefs across five tracks: longevity, financing breakthrough therapies, artificial intelligence, the future of fertility and health diplomacy. On costly one-time cures, he was blunt:“A cure nobody can afford is a press release, not a cure.”

" At home, WISH works with Hamad Bin Khalifa University, WISE, Earthna and Sidra Medicine, and this year co-hosted a dialogue on healthy ageing with the Ministry of Public Health at the World Health Assembly, attended by the minister, he highlighted.“Judge WISH not by who came to Doha,” added, Dr Sunoor,“but by what changed after they left.”