Turkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia discussed a roadmap for allowing potential new members into their defensive alliance during a meeting in Islamabad yesterday and agreed on some principles for membership, Turkish Foreign Minster Hakan Fidan said.

The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Makkah in August amid concerns about the Iran war.“We held discussions on what kind of a roadmap should be followed for other countries wanting to become members... We took decisions on some principles. In short, everything is going very well,” Fidan said after the talks, which the countries' defence ministers and military chiefs attended.