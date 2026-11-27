MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has stressed the importance of protecting children from all forms of risks in both digital and real-world environments, underscoring the need for a comprehensive, balanced and multidimensional approach that places the best interests of the child at the heart of all policies, legislation and strategies related to information and communications technology (ICT).

This came in a statement delivered by acting charge d'affaires of Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Abdulrahman Mohammed Fakhro, during his participation in the OHCHR Global Consultation on Child Rights and Safety in the Digital Environment, held in Geneva.

He said Qatar attaches great importance to protecting children in the digital environment and recognises that effective regulatory frameworks are essential to safeguarding their rights and security online. He noted that the Cabinet approved, on Oct 14, 2026, a draft law on digital child protection, aimed at strengthening the protection of minors online by addressing key issues, including data privacy, exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying and digital exploitation.

He added that Qatar had launched several national initiatives to raise digital awareness, encourage parental involvement and equip children with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the digital world safely.

These include the“Digitally Aware Family” campaign, launched by the Ministry of Social Development and Family in co-operation with 20 national entities, and the“Safe Space” initiative, run by the Ministry of

Communications and Information Technology, which offers interactive educational games, practical guidance and resources on cyberbullying, online safety and responsible digital behaviour.

He also highlighted efforts to promote digital safety awareness through the eSafety platform, alongside initiatives by the National Cyber Security Agency, Qatar Foundation and Hamad Bin Khalifa University, as well as the“Haseen” programme, which seeks to integrate cybersecurity awareness and safe Internet practices into school curricula.

Fakhro stressed the importance of providing accessible reporting and support mechanisms for children facing online abuse, exploitation or threats. He noted that the Child Protection Hotline (919) offers a dedicated channel for confidential support and intervention, alongside reporting channels provided by the Ministry of Interior's Cybercrime Combating Centre, including the Metrash app and dedicated telephone and e-mail channels.

He underscored that protecting children in the digital environment requires sustained co-operation and co-ordination, as well as shared responsibility among all stakeholders. Technological innovation and digital transformation must go hand in hand with respect for children's rights, dignity, privacy and well-being, ensuring that the digital environment empowers children, expands their opportunities and supports their growth.