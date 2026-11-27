More than 1,000 startups, 370 investors and 275 media professionals have confirmed participation, with over 120 partnerships secured Major global companies, including Visa, HPE, NetApp and F5, have joined as partners, while Bloomberg Media and CNN debut as media partners

The Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee reviewed participation figures for Web Summit Qatar 2027 at its regular meeting, held in Doha and chaired by HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO). The meeting also covered the latest preparations for the fourth edition, the outcomes of Qatar's participation in Web Summit Lisbon, and the series of promotional events in Europe and the United States.

The meeting discussed the rising international interest in the summit. More than 1,000 startups have confirmed their attendance so far, and the number of confirmed investors has passed 370. The committee reviewed more than 120 partnerships signed to date, including first-time partners Visa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, and F5, alongside major international companies and institutions such as Microsoft, Cisco, McKinsey & Company, Shell, EY, Red Hat, and Zscaler.

Discussions also covered the increasing international media presence at the summit. The number of confirmed media professionals has tripled compared to the same period last year to reach 275, including session moderators from leading international outlets, such as The Times, the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Axios, Fortune, TRT World, and AFP. Registration remains open for media professionals who wish to cover the summit.

Bloomberg Media and CNN have joined the summit's media partners for the first time, alongside Al Jazeera Media Network, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Axios, Caixin Global, Fast Company Middle East, and Al Araby TV.

HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani said:“These figures show the growing confidence the global technology community has in Web Summit Qatar and confirm its place on the calendars of startups, investors, and decision-makers worldwide. Rising demand reflects what the summit offers: the chance to connect, share expertise, build partnerships, and explore new avenues for growth.”

He added:“This builds on our promotional events in Washington, DC, Paris, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Stockholm, held with Qatar's embassies, and on our participation in Web Summit Lisbon 2026. Both put us in direct contact with startups, investors, and entrepreneurs from many countries and showcased the opportunities to set up and invest in Qatar. Together, they raise the international profile of our innovation ecosystem and widen co-operation and partnerships, in support of the Third National Development Strategy.”

The committee highlighted startups that have grown and expanded since taking part in previous editions, including Positron AI, now valued at $5bn with backing from the Qatar Investment Authority and international investors, and AI software company Reka, valued at more than $1bn.

Startups confirmed for 2027 include aerospace technology company Electra, which has raised $115mn, and AI semiconductor chip designer Vizora, which has closed a $50mn funding round.

On the international front, the committee discussed the latest developments regarding government and trade delegations joining the summit, including official delegations from Canada, France, Spain, Brazil, and Switzerland, as well as Germany, which recorded the largest government participation at the summit's last two editions. This follows the presence of around 40 countries at the 2026 edition, and arrangements with delegations from other countries are ongoing.

The meeting reviewed the most recently confirmed speakers, including Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN; May Habib, co-founder and CEO of Writer; Rajeeb Hazra, CEO and board member of Quantinuum; Ali Madani, founder and CEO of Profluent; and Gonzague de Pirey, Chief Omnichannel and Data Officer at LVMH.

The committee followed up on the outcomes of the summit's series of promotional events, organised by the GCO in co-operation with Qatar's embassies. This month, the series made three European stops in Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Stockholm, following two events in Washington, DC, and Paris in October that drew more than 240 senior figures, entrepreneurs, and investors.

The Berlin and Dusseldorf events brought together more than 150 entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to explore European tech expansion into Qatar and investment in deep tech and science. In Stockholm, more than 100 participants discussed prospects for Qatari-Swedish cooperation in technology, trade, and investment.

The committee was also briefed on the outcomes of Qatar's participation in Web Summit Lisbon 2026, where, for the first time, companies could register and set up directly from the Qatar pavilion through the recently launched Companies House, which unifies registration and licensing across the country's economic zones. The Startup Qatar programme received nearly 500 applications from startups during the summit.

During the summit, the delegation held a series of meetings with international investors, technology companies, and entrepreneurs to discuss investing and setting up businesses in Qatar and taking part in the next edition.

The pavilion hosted Qatari startup pitches to investors, representatives of Invest Qatar and the Qatar Investment Authority took part in onstage discussions, and Snoonu and Qatar Science & Technology Park ran workshops.

Web Summit Qatar is the largest and fastest-growing technology event in the Middle East and North Africa, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and decision-makers from around the world to share expertise and explore the future of the digital economy. It strengthens Doha's position as a leading destination for international technology events and a platform for building strategic partnerships, regionally and globally.