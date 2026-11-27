MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to allow a United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) Conciliation Commission to visit disputed maritime areas off their respective coasts, according to a Permanent Court of Arbitration press release issued on Friday.

The announcement followed the conclusion of the Commission's third four-day meeting with both countries in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During the session, the two sides established a joint technical working group comprising experts from each country alongside members of the Commission to address technical matters related to maritime boundary delimitation.

"The Parties and the Commission agreed that a visit by the Commission to relevant islands and features off the respective coasts of the two States would allow the Commission to obtain a better understanding of the relevant geography and specific context of the areas concerned," the press release said.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn emphasized that Cambodia and Thailand will always be neighbors, calling the progress made in Kuala Lumpur "a step forward" for both nations.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand will continue to engage constructively in this conciliation process and hopes to see continued progress in the delimitation of a maritime boundary between Thailand and Cambodia.