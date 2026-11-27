Real Madrid Extend Brahim Diaz's Deal Until 2031
Madrid: Real Madrid have extended Moroccan forward Brahim Diaz's contract until June 30, 2031.
Since joining in 2019, Diaz has made 173 appearances and won seven titles with the club.
He has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances for Morocco and finished as top scorer at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
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