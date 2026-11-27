MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: Researchers have found that a variant in a core circadian-clock gene boosts mating success in hot weather for malaria-transmitting male Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes while making females of the malaria-transmitting species more susceptible to the malaria parasite.

Published in the journal Cell recently by researchers at the Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences (CEMPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the study may help explain why this city-adapted mosquito has spread so quickly across Africa.

According to researchers, malaria remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases, spread through the bites of infected female mosquitoes. Unlike many malaria-transmitting mosquitoes that primarily inhabit rural areas, Anopheles stephensi is well adapted to urban environments, where it readily breeds in human-made water containers.

First detected in Djibouti in 2012, Anopheles stephensi has since spread across several African countries, stoking fears that it could set back malaria control progress across the continent. It thrives in cities and tolerates high temperatures. As global temperatures rise and its range keeps expanding, scientists have been asking how it adapts to heat and whether that adaptation also affects its ability to spread malaria.

The researchers studied the genetic basis of the mosquito's heat tolerance. They found that a naturally occurring deletion of about five kilobases in a core circadian-clock gene called timeless has strikingly different effects in males and females.

According to the study, male mosquitoes carrying one copy of the variant gained a pronounced mating advantage in high temperatures, achieving roughly 3.6 to 4.7 times the mating success of normal males. The variant appears to boost energy mobilization, flight activity, and the production of a chemical used in mating communication, making these males more competitive.

In females, however, the same variant exhibited a more troubling effect females carrying the deletion were significantly more susceptible to malaria parasite infection than normal females. The variant, it seems, weakens part of the female's immune defense, allowing the parasite to develop more easily.

As Anopheles stephensi continues to expand its range across Africa, monitoring its genetic variation may prove as important as tracking its spread, said Wang Sibao, a professor at the CEMPS.

"The study offers new insight into how climate change can shape the evolution of disease vectors and provides a scientific basis for assessing transmission risks and targeting surveillance and control efforts," Wang said.