MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: The strong diplomatic ties between Qatar and Belgium and their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation amid regional and international challenges were highlighted at a reception hosted by the Belgian Embassy in Doha yesterday to celebrate King's Day.

The event was attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; Wallonia Minister-President H E Adrien Dolimont; Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro; and members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries and representatives of the Qatari and Belgian communities in Doha, at the InterContinental Doha Hotel.

King's Day, marked annually on November 15, honours the Belgian monarchy and celebrates the country's national identity, unity and traditions.

Ambassador of Belgium to Qatar H E Eugène Crijns addressing the gathering described the occasion as a day of joy, shared pride and warm proximity between the two nations, and highlighted that close ties between Qatar and Belgium were needed more than ever in view of ongoing conflicts in the Gulf, Palestine, Ukraine and other regions.



Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Qatar, H E Eugène Crijns addressing the gathering.

“Belgium and Qatar stand side by side in advocating for a peaceful resolution of conflicts, respect for international humanitarian law and freedom of navigation at all times,” he said.“In challenging times, we get to know our real friends, first by the values we share,” Ambassador Crijns said, adding that both countries had demonstrated solidarity and support across various areas of cooperation.

The Ambassador highlighted the strengthening of bilateral cooperation through the reaffirmation of the energy partnership, a security cooperation agreement and collaboration in AI and semiconductor research through IMEC.

The Ambassador commended the contribution of the Belgian community in Qatar, including professionals working in aviation, engineering, healthcare, research, education and sports, for helping sustain business continuity and contributing to Qatari society.

The event also featured screening of a video showcasing Belgium's culture and development, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting to mark the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Wallonia Minister-President H E Adrien Dolimont described his visit to Doha as a pleasure and an opportunity to celebrate the friendship between Qatar and Belgium, particularly Wallonia.

He paid tribute to the late Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, recalling his longstanding connections with Wallonia and the Malmedy area. Dolimont said the relationship between the two sides had developed through personal connections, shared projects and mutual respect, with links reflected in areas such as football, cargo transport between Doha and Liège and exchanges in the equine sector.

“These links remind us that lasting partnerships are not built through official meetings or business, but through people, shared experiences and trust,” he said.

Dolimont highlighted the 2025 launch of the Belgium-Qatar strategic dialogue and the participation of 43 Belgian companies in a joint economic mission. He reaffirmed Wallonia's readiness to support Qatar National Vision 2030 through greater cooperation in defence, technology, healthcare, sports and research, and called for stronger investment and people-to-people exchanges.