MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Max Verstappen returns to a favourite hunting ground this weekend, aiming for a fourth consecutive Qatar Grand Prix victory as Formula One heads to the challenging Lusail International Circuit for the penultimate round of the season.

The Red Bull driver has won the last three editions of the race in Qatar and arrives in strong form after claiming victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last Sunday. Having won four of his last six races, the four-time world champion will be looking to maintain his momentum at a circuit that has suited his driving style.

Drivers brace for Lusail challenge

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Qatar joined the F1 calendar in 2021, when Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural race. The event was not held in 2022 before Verstappen began his winning run in 2023.

Although both world championships have been decided, with Mercedes securing the Drivers' and Constructors' titles and 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest world champion in F1 history, the battle for the remaining positions is still open with two rounds left, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen is looking to consolidate his position in the drivers' standings and help Red Bull secure a podium finish in the Constructors' Championship.

“Doha is a very different track. It has complex corners, that suit a car that is strong in fast cornering, and lots of flowing sections,” Verstappen said ahead of the race.

“We have been consistent and the team has done an amazing job this season, and our focus is to finish third in the constructors' championship.”

The Dutchman's recent success and growing rivalry with Mercedes driver George Russell remained among the main talking points. Their exchanges became increasingly heated in Las Vegas, where Verstappen won after a race-long battle involving Russell.



George Russell during a press conference yesterday.

The Mercedes driver eventually crashed and finished ninth. Russell, who had earlier criticised Verstappen following their on-track exchanges, appeared keen to move the focus back to racing when he faced the media in Lusail yesterday.

“I want to win, it is as simple as that,” Russell said.

“The competition is on track, that's where I want to have the battles. I respect Max hugely for his driving talents and what he has achieved on the track.”

Russell also acknowledged Verstappen's performance in Las Vegas, saying:“He drove a great race.”

The Mercedes driver admitted that his late crash in Las Vegas came after taking too much risk.

“If that was race one of the season, no way I would have gone for that move with two laps remaining,” he said.