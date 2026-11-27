MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

DOHA: Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) has announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the K7 – Khalifa Challenge, a sporting competition combining running and functional fitness exercises, aimed at promoting an active and healthy lifestyle while enhancing Qatar's diverse sporting calendar.

Organised in partnership with Erada Fitness as the technical partner, the competition will take place on January 29 and 30, 2027, in the area surrounding Khalifa International Stadium, near the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

Details of the competition were unveiled during a press conference held at The Torch Hotel yesterday, with registration set to open today.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Venue Operations Manager at Aspire Zone Foundation Salah Al-Yahri said that the competition will feature seven rounds combining fitness challenges and 700-metre runs, testing participants' strength, endurance and overall physical abilities.

“The competition, which attracts a prize pool of QR140,000, is open to citizens, residents and international participants aged 16 and above. The prize money will be distributed across various categories, including Masters, youth aged 16 to 20, women and teams, providing opportunities for competitors of different fitness levels,” he said.

Al-Yahri emphasised that the initiative was conceived as a long-term sporting event rather than a one-off competition, expressing optimism about its growth and potential to attract greater international participation in future editions. He added that the top Qatari finishers in each category will also receive special recognition.

“Through this competition, we aim to offer a different sporting experience that combines running and functional fitness exercises, giving participants the opportunity to test their abilities and push their limits in an organized and motivating environment,” Al-Yahri added.

He noted that the competition represents a valuable addition to the sporting calendar at Aspire Zone's facilities, expressing optimism that the inaugural edition would lay the foundation for increased participation in the coming years.

Technical Director of the Competition at Erada Fitness Khalid Nabina said the event had been designed to provide a comprehensive physical challenge requiring strength, endurance and effective management of physical effort.

“This format makes the event a sporting experience that requires physical preparation, focus and commitment,” Nabina said.“We look forward to welcoming participants and delivering a competition defined by challenge and sportsmanship, while offering everyone the opportunity to enjoy a unique sporting experience.” The competition is expected to attract a diverse field of professional and amateur athletes, experienced competitors and fitness enthusiasts.