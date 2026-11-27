MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: The State of Qatar and Canada held a trade and investment cooperation session as part of the first Qatar-Canada Strategic Dialogue, chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Ottawa.

The Qatari side was headed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, while the Canadian side was led by HE Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and to the Secretary of State for International Development Yasir Naqvi.

The session brought together a high-level Qatari delegation comprising representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Investment Authority, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Airways and Qatar Development Bank.

In his opening remarks, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs said the first strategic dialogue marked an important milestone in bilateral relations and provided a platform to strengthen economic, trade and investment partnerships and explore new cooperation opportunities in priority sectors.

He highlighted Qatar's keenness to expand its investments in the Canadian market, attract more Canadian companies and investors, and translate shared aspirations into tangible economic and investment projects and partnerships.

The session addressed ways to enhance cooperation in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, innovation, advanced industries, food security, aviation, logistics, financial services and infrastructure. Discussions also covered facilitating trade and investment and strengthening supply chain resilience.

On the sidelines of the strategic dialogue, HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, and HE Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand signed a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) between Qatar and Canada.

The agreement marks an important milestone in economic relations between the two countries.

It aims to strengthen legal protection for mutual investments, build confidence in the investment climate and encourage investment flows between the two sides.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs also took part in an investment roundtable attended by HE Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand; HE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad; senior representatives of Qatari government entities and investment institutions; and leading Canadian investors and executives from companies and financial institutions.

The roundtable discussed investment opportunities in both countries, Qatar's competitive business and investment environment, and ways to strengthen partnerships between investment institutions and the private sector in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides stressed the importance of building on the outcomes of the first strategic dialogue and continuing joint efforts to expand economic, trade and investment partnerships in support of shared interests, sustainable growth and prosperity in both friendly countries.