Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Italian Republic HE Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister HE Giorgia Meloni on the death of two Italian technicians as a result of the Iranian attacks on the territory of the State of Kuwait, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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