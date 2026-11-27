MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) - Chairman of the Security Committee HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, overseaw the implementation of the security plan for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Formula 1 2026 at Lusail International Circuit, the Security Committee announced on X.

His Excellency monitored the progress of security operations, which are being carried out in accordance with the highest international security and safety standards, in coordination with the participating agencies, to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.