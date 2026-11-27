MENAFN - Saving Advice) It's Black Friday, and the stores you're shopping today are sitting on billions in tariff refunds. For most of 2025, shoppers heard the same explanation for higher prices: tariffs. Then in February 2026, the Supreme Court struck down the emergency tariffs, and the government started sending the money back. That refund didn't go to most shoppers. It went to the companies that imported the goods.

Some stores used the money to cut prices. Others put it into profit margins or employee bonuses. If you paid a customs charge on an overseas package, you may be able to get some of that money back yourself. Jump to the refund-check steps for the UPS and FedEx lookup tools, then keep reading for which retailers cut prices and which kept the cash.

Back in November 2024, a SavingAdvice forum member put the question plainly:

Two years later, the refunds have created a similar test. Companies that charged you more because of tariffs now have that money back, and each one can decide whether you see any of it.

The Tariffs Were Struck Down. The Refunds Went to Stores, Not You

After the Supreme Court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act didn't authorize the tariffs, the U.S. Court of International Trade ordered Customs and Border Protection in March to refund about $166 billion to importers, USA Today reported. Court filings showed more than $100 billion had been refunded by August. As of Nov. 5, CBP had certified about $128.4 billion in refunds, including interest, and sent them to the Treasury Department for payment, according to a Nov. 10 court filing cited by Fortune. None of it was sent directly to consumers.

That's how the law works. ProPublica explains that only importers, or the customs brokers who filed for them, can request a refund. Even when a company passed the tariff on to you through higher prices, the refund goes to the company, and the company decides what to do with it.

The amounts are large. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimates tariffs cost households an average of $1,000 in 2025, and about $700 of that came from the tariffs the Court struck down, according to USA Today. An April analysis by Harvard Business School researchers, who tracked daily prices of nearly 360,000 products at five major U.S. retailers, estimated that consumers shouldered up to 43% of the tariff costs in the first seven months after the new tariffs were imposed, Fortune reported. ProPublica's “Cash Back” database has found more than $28 billion in refunds recovered or expected across 343 public companies.

Can You Get Any of the Money Back?

For most store purchases, you probably can't get money back directly. Some consumers have filed class-action lawsuits, but attorneys told Marketplace those suits are unlikely to succeed, because shoppers would have to prove a company raised prices because of the tariffs. To date, none of these suits has progressed to trial.

There is one big exception. If you paid import duties on a package shipped from overseas, you may be owed money:

UPS says that if it was the importer of record on a shipment where you paid the duties, it will request the refund for you and you don't need to file anything. You can check eligibility, phase, status and estimated amount with the IEEPA Tariff Refund Lookup Tool on UPS's refund page by entering a tracking number or delivery address. Refunds, plus any applicable interest, go out on a rolling basis as UPS receives money from Customs. UPS first applies them to any past-due UPS invoices, then returns the rest to your original payment method or sends it by check or ACH. The first refund phase covers only certain payments made starting January 30, 2026, plus pending ones, and older payments may fall into a later phase. UPS gives no timeline, and its administrative fees are not refundable. FedEx runs the FedEx IEEPA Tariff Refund Portal, linked from its refund help page. You don't need an account to check status: choose“FedEx Refund Receipt Status” and enter your tracking number. To actually get paid, people without a FedEx account use the tracking-number path and provide contact details, payment information and a signed W-9 form, because the interest part of a refund may be taxable, FedEx's FAQ says. An account is created automatically when you submit. If you paid the duty with a credit card, FedEx says it will generally refund that card; otherwise you can choose a wire or a paper check. Refunds are typically paid within 30 days after your submission status changes to“Verification complete.” Only the struck-down duties, which were in place from February 2025 through February 24, 2026, qualify, so some shipments get only a partial refund. FedEx updates its refund data weekly, and its portal help line is 1-877-517-7091.

If you ordered anything from overseas in that window and paid a duty charge at the door, take a few minutes to check.

The Stores That Say They Cut Prices

Several big retailers have told investors they put refund money into lower prices:

Walmart has received“substantially all of” the $2.9 billion in refunds it was eligible for, and said it put the money mainly into grocery and general merchandise, its CFO said in August, per Marketplace. It cut prices on 7,200 items at the end of its first quarter and had more than 11,000 rollbacks at the end of its second quarter. By the end of October, that number had fallen to about 7,700, still above Walmart's usual range of 5,000 to 5,500, Forbes reported after the company's Nov. 19 earnings. Costco received $184 million in its fourth quarter and said most of it went to lower prices on everyday produce, meat and beverages, plus home furnishings and hardware, Fox Business reported. Costco said it plans to keep reinvesting most of the refunds it receives in member value. Dollar Tree spent $103 million of refund money during its third quarter on $1 price points, marketing and store investments, including a $40 million charitable donation, The Conveyor reported on Nov. 25. Burlington received $55 million in refunds in its second quarter and pledged to put the full amount into lower prices, with the remaining $35 million planned for this quarter, Investing reported. Amazon received about $640 million in tariff refunds, according to its second-quarter financial filing, as compiled by ProPublica. It said it isn't the importer of record for most items sold on its site and largely absorbed its own tariff costs. Where it did pass costs on, it plans to refund affected customers, Marketplace reported. Otherwise, Amazon said it will use refunds to“invest in low prices.”

The Stores That Kept It or Paid Bonuses

Other retailers reporting third-quarter results took a different path. Together, Target, Best Buy and Kohl's recognized $387 million in tariff refund benefits in their latest quarters, Fortune reported.

Target has recognized about $1.3 billion in tariff refund benefits in the first nine months of its fiscal year, including $301 million in the third quarter. After taxes, those third-quarter refunds accounted for $228 million of Target's $1.2 billion in quarterly net income, or nearly a fifth, Fortune reported. Target also said it lowered prices on nearly 2,000 home, apparel and accessories products during the third quarter, on top of more than 10,000 price reductions over the past year. Lowering prices on future purchases is not the same as refunding customers who already paid more. TJX, owner of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, received $463 million in refunds over the first nine months of its fiscal year. It set aside $167 million of that for employee bonuses, including $55 million of the $132 million it received in the third quarter for year-end incentive pay and bonuses. The report didn't say how the rest was used, according to The Conveyor. Kohl's booked about $45 million of refunds into gross margin in the third quarter, out of about $190 million received this year. It now expects those refunds to add $1.03 to its full-year earnings per share, nearly a quarter of its raised forecast of $4.30 to $4.50, Fortune reported. Kohl's also passed part of its earlier refunds to vendors that had paid more to import its goods. Best Buy recorded $41 million in tariff refund benefits this quarter. In May 2025, then-CEO Corie Barry said the company had already raised prices on some products to offset tariff costs, Fortune reported. Best Buy's U.S. gross margin rose to 24.1% from 23.3%, mainly because of those refunds plus growth in its marketplace and advertising business, according to The Conveyor. Abercrombie & Fitch booked about $20 million against its cost of sales, The Conveyor reported.

Companies generally aren't required to cut prices when their costs fall.“And there isn't really a legal obligation to reduce prices, if costs decrease later, in our free market,” class-action attorney Jonathan Shub told Marketplace. Still, shoppers who paid more because of tariffs may want to know where their money went before they spend more of it today.

What This Means If You're on a Fixed Income

If you live on Social Security or a pension, every price increase is harder to absorb. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimates tariffs cost the average household about $1,000 in 2025, and about $700 of that came from the tariffs that were later struck down, USA Today reported.

Next year's raise won't go as far as it sounds, either. Social Security benefits rise 3.6% in January 2027, about $75 a month for the average retiree, the Social Security Administration says. But the standard Medicare Part B premium also rises, by $6.50 to $209.40 a month, and the Part B deductible goes to $292, according to the federal notice. For most people who get Social Security, that premium is deducted automatically from their benefit payment, Medicare says.

You can't get the tariff money back from most stores, but you can make your dollars count:

Shop where your money goes further. Walmart, Costco, Dollar Tree and Burlington all say they put refunds into lower prices. It's fair to weigh that when you choose where to shop, but always compare the actual price. Check your doorstep duties. If you paid a customs charge on an overseas order in 2025 or early 2026, look it up on the UPS or FedEx refund tools above. That money is yours. Make sure the sale is real. Check what the item cost a few weeks ago. With discounts shrinking, a big“percent off” tag doesn't always mean a lower price than last month.

How to Shop Black Friday Knowing This

Prices are still high this year. Inflation is running at 3.8%, toy prices are up 13.2% since January, and 82% of consumers told the National Retail Federation they're taking steps to manage holiday costs, Reuters reported.

Discounts may also be smaller than you expect. Brands are using AI pricing software that often concludes they can offer smaller discounts without losing sales. One beauty brand was advised to cut a planned 40% Black Friday discount on a skincare product to 30%, Reuters reported.

A few practical moves:

Compare before you buy. Check the same item at two or three stores, including ones that say they've cut prices. Use AI for this. Check the price history. A“sale” price can match what the item cost last month. Use AI to check the price history of the item for the last six months. Judge incentives critically. Major retailers will often give away free items or dramatically discount a particular valuable item â€” you have to judge if the effort and money are worth it. Stores will typically engineer the sales process to maximize their value, so you'll have to be sure the incentive is worth it. Pay with a credit card so you can dispute a charge if something goes wrong. Look up any overseas packages from the last year on the UPS and FedEx refund tools.

What Happens Next

The question isn't settled. On Nov. 11, a group of eight senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Elissa Slotkin, Tammy Baldwin, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Edward Markey and Mark Kelly asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether companies that raised prices“ostensibly due to tariff costs” and then kept the refunds violated the FTC Act, USA Today reported. It's up to the FTC whether to act.

More refunds are still coming. Costco says its fourth-quarter refunds were a little over a third of what it expects in total, per Fox Business. Customs is paying refunds in phases, and UPS says it will expand its efforts as later phases open. Households also aren't done paying tariffs. New import taxes under different legal authorities will cost an estimated $820 per household this year, according to the Tax Foundation figures cited by USA Today.

For shoppers, the takeaway is simple: you paid for the tariffs, and you can still decide where your money goes. Today, that may mean checking whether a shipper owes you a refund, and shopping more at the stores that say they returned some of it.

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James Hendrickson is the founder and CEO of District Media, Inc., the company behind SavingAdvice. He holds an MA degree and has nearly 20 years of experience writing and publishing authoritative personal finance content. His substantive expertise spans quantitative research, risk analysis, and practical wealth-building strategies developed through extensive work in data-driven decision making and digital publishing.

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