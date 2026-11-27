MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Measuring methane emissions at individual oil and gas facilities, rather than relying solely on standard emission estimates, is among the UK practices discussed with Turkmenistan.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said this in an exclusive interview with Trend, outlining the technical approaches and regulatory practices discussed during a recent study visit by a Turkmen delegation to the United Kingdom.

"We were delighted to host the delegation from Turkmenistan and share UK expertise and experience in monitoring, verifying and reducing methane emissions from oil and gas production, including industry experience with OGMP 2.0, the UN-led framework for improving the measurement and reporting of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. This is a valuable opportunity to share practical approaches to methane management and support wider international efforts to reduce emissions," said Caroline Brown, OEUK's Environment and Emissions Manager.

According to OEUK, the discussions covered methods used by the UK offshore energy industry to identify, measure and reduce methane emissions from individual production facilities, including oil and gas wells and offshore platforms, as well as transport infrastructure such as pipelines.

One of the approaches discussed was the use of Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programmes. These involve regular operator inspections using portable gas detection equipment and optical gas imaging to identify leaks.

The programmes also include procedures for identifying fugitive emissions, classifying leaks, prioritising repairs and checking whether the repairs have been completed effectively.

OEUK said that monitoring and reporting systems can combine operational data to create emissions inventories for individual production assets and support corporate reporting. Emissions data can also inform operational decisions, helping companies not only measure emissions but actively reduce them.

The discussions also covered efforts to reduce flaring and venting through improved operational practices, more accurate measurement, and continuous performance improvement.

Another key topic was the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), the flagship oil and gas methane reporting and mitigation programme of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). OEUK said that the framework, together with asset-level emissions inventories and monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) systems, formed a dedicated part of the discussions.

According to the organisation, companies seeking to align with OGMP 2.0 principles need to develop methane measurement and monitoring programmes across their assets and establish inventories based on asset-specific data rather than relying solely on generic emission factors.

The latter approach estimates emissions using standard or average assumptions instead of measuring them at a particular facility or source. For example, calculations may be based on the volume of gas produced, the number and type of equipment in operation, or the hours a compressor operates, multiplied by a standard emissions factor.

OGMP 2.0 reporting is moving towards greater use of source-specific and measurement-based information. At higher reporting levels, companies use measurements and other source-specific methods to estimate emissions from individual assets, then compare and reconcile these estimates with measurements taken at the site level.

OEUK also identified effective MRV systems, the integration of methane management into operational processes, including leak detection and repair, and governance systems for consistently recording, analysing and reporting emissions as important steps towards alignment with the framework.

The organisation said the UK's experience also highlighted the importance of cooperation between energy companies, regulators, industry bodies and technology providers in reducing methane emissions.

Key elements of this approach include clear regulatory expectations, consistent monitoring and reporting frameworks, strong engagement between industry and government, transparent exchange of good practices and technical experience, and continuous improvement based on measured performance.

According to OEUK, cooperation between industry and regulators can improve environmental performance while helping put emissions reduction measures into practice.

For reference, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) is a non-profit trade association representing companies operating across the UK's offshore energy sector. Its membership spans the oil and gas industry, offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. The organisation has a history of more than five decades and serves as a representative body for businesses across the sector.

OEUK brings together more than 450 member organisations, including energy producers, engineering and contracting companies, equipment manufacturers and specialist service providers. It represents the interests of its members in engagement with the UK government, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, while promoting the exchange of technical expertise and industry best practices.

Methane emissions management is among the areas covered by OEUK's work on environmental performance and emissions reduction. The organisation supports industry efforts to improve emissions monitoring and reporting, enhance operational practices and promote the adoption of technologies and approaches aimed at reducing the environmental impact of offshore energy production.

The study visit to the United Kingdom was conducted by representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of Turkmenistan from October 12 to 16, 2026, with the support of the European Union's Policy Dialogue and Climate Action 2024-2029 project, co-funded by the EU and the German Federal Foreign Office and implemented by GIZ. The delegation included specialists working in areas related to the country's energy sector and methane emissions management. During the visit, they met with UK government bodies, industry representatives, research institutions and technology providers, including Offshore Energies UK, and visited industrial facilities such as Shell's St Fergus gas plant and the CATS gas terminal. The programme focused on British regulatory approaches, technologies for monitoring and reducing methane emissions, and the application of the EU Methane Regulation, particularly in the context of Turkmenistan's potential energy cooperation with the European market.