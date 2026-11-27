FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Little Giant Recognition: HM POWER's Journey as a China Top 12kV Nature-Air Insulated RMU ManufacturerIn China's industrial policy framework, the designation of "National Little Giant" enterprise carries a specific and demanding meaning. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology administers this recognition for small and medium-sized manufacturers that demonstrate deep specialization in a narrow technical field, defensible technology barriers, measurable innovation output, and leading market position within their segment. Scale alone does not qualify a company. Revenue alone does not qualify a company. The evaluation targets the depth of technical mastery and the originality of the solution. HM POWER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. - a China Top 12kV Nature-Air Insulated RMU Manufacturer founded in Foshan in 2009 - holds this designation. Understanding what that recognition represents, alongside the cluster of independent national-level validations surrounding it, provides a more complete picture of how this company reached its current position in the global SF6-free switchgear market.What China's "National Little Giant" Designation Actually CertifiesThe four characters behind "Little Giant" - specialized, refined, distinctive, innovative - define the evaluation dimensions. A qualifying enterprise must demonstrate concentration in a specific technical domain rather than broad product diversification. It must show refined technical depth, typically through patents, proprietary processes, or engineering capabilities not replicated by competitors. It must offer a distinctive solution that differentiates meaningfully from the mainstream. And it must sustain a pattern of innovation rather than relying on a single historical breakthrough. For international buyers conducting supplier due diligence, this designation functions as an independent government-level audit of technical capability - one that evaluates R&D output, market leadership in a defined segment, and structural innovation capacity. It is not a customer satisfaction award. It reflects the state's assessment of which manufacturers hold genuine technical leadership in strategically important fields.The 2016 Milestone - "Internationally Leading, Filling a Domestic Gap"The foundational technical validation in HM POWER's recognition trajectory came in 2016, when China Electricity Council - the authoritative national body representing the power industry - formally assessed the company's atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulated technology and concluded it was internationally leading, filling a previously existing domestic gap in this category. That assessment arrived years before F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 reshaped European procurement priorities. It predated the large-scale adoption of ASNA products by China's major state-owned grid operators. It reflected a purely technical judgment by the industry's highest independent evaluation authority.The significance of this timing cannot be overstated. HM POWER did not develop SF6-free technology in response to regulatory pressure. The technical foundation existed and received industry-level validation before the regulatory environment caught up with it. The specific engineering claims behind that validation are traceable to concrete design choices: the world's thinnest operating mechanism built on a Simple, Compact, Reliable architecture; a single-phase insulating structure that eliminates inter-phase arc-flash pathways entirely; and the atmospheric pressure sealing principle that removes the pressure differential driving gas leakage in conventional designs. These are the characteristics that earned the "internationally leading" assessment - and they remain the defining features of the 12kV 630A and 12kV 1250A ASNA product lines today.State Grid and Southern Grid Procurement Catalogs - What Institutional Adoption SignalsIn 2017, HM POWER's ASNA ring main units entered the procurement catalogs of both State Grid Corporation of China and China Southern Power Grid - the two state-owned enterprises that together cover virtually the entire Chinese power distribution network. Entering these catalogs is categorically different from winning a competitive tender. Catalog inclusion requires passing a multi-stage technical qualification process that evaluates operational reliability, product consistency across manufacturing batches, maintenance protocol documentation, and engineering integration compatibility with existing grid infrastructure. Products that clear this process become standard procurement items, with both organizations conducting large-scale annual purchases.For international buyers unfamiliar with the Chinese grid context, a useful parallel is approval under a European utility's framework supply agreement, where the validation burden falls on the supplier before any individual project order is placed. The 12kV product family - available in 630A and 1250A rated current configurations, with modular unit combinations spanning circuit breaker units, busbar PT units, and metering units - accommodates the configuration diversity that large-scale grid procurement demands. Standardized products with flexible assembly options are a precondition for this type of institutional adoption, not a secondary feature.NDRC Energy-Saving Catalog and Green Technology List - Recognition Along the Carbon DimensionTwo further national recognitions approach HM POWER's technology from an entirely different evaluative angle. Inclusion in the National Development and Reform Commission's National Key Energy-saving and Low-carbon Technology Promotion Catalog, and separately in the Green Technology Promotion List, reflects assessment focused on environmental and carbon reduction contribution rather than technical performance or market adoption. These catalogs identify technologies that demonstrate verifiable emissions reduction potential and merit active policy support for deployment at scale.The atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulation design qualifies on straightforward grounds: it contains no fluorinated gas of any kind across its entire operational lifecycle. There is no SF6 to leak during service. There is no gas to recover at decommissioning. The carbon consequence of that design choice is absolute rather than incremental. For international readers, the policy logic behind these Chinese catalog inclusions runs parallel to the environmental rationale driving F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 - both frameworks identify SF6 as a climate liability requiring systematic elimination from grid infrastructure. The NDRC and green technology recognitions confirm that HM POWER's solution satisfies that standard under an independent Chinese policy evaluation, not only under European regulatory framing.The Intelligent Switchgear Extension - Innovation That Continues Beyond Core RecognitionThe "innovative" criterion within the National Little Giant evaluation framework requires demonstrated capacity for ongoing development, not just historical achievement. HM POWER's intelligent switchgear product line represents the clearest expression of that continuing innovation trajectory. Built on the same atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulation foundation as the standard ASNA series, the intelligent configuration layers advanced sensing and control capabilities onto the proven base platform.The intelligent system incorporates real-time monitoring through sensors capturing mechanical characteristics, partial discharge activity, and temperature readings at continuous intervals. Data transmission operates via both wired and wireless connections to monitoring centers or cloud platforms. The dual power transfer function enables automatic selection between two power sources, with multiple control modes - automatic, manual, remote, and communication-based - maintaining supply continuity when a primary source fails. One-button sequential control simplifies complex switching sequences into a single command input, reducing the operational complexity and potential for human error that conventional multi-step procedures carry. This product line covers 12kV to 24kV voltage ranges, extending the intelligent capability across both the standard distribution tier and the higher-voltage segments where the 24kV ASNA series operates.What a Cluster of National Recognitions Means for International ProcurementTaken individually, each recognition listed above carries weight. Taken together, they form a multi-source verification matrix that addresses the core questions any rigorous supplier evaluation process asks. The China Electricity Council assessment addresses technical capability. The State Grid and Southern Grid catalog inclusions address deployment readiness and operational reliability at scale. The NDRC and Green Technology listings address environmental compliance alignment. The National Little Giant designation addresses sustained innovation capacity and specialized technical leadership. Each assessment comes from a different independent body applying different evaluation criteria. Together they converge on the same manufacturer.For international procurement teams seeking to verify that a supplier's capabilities rest on independently audited foundations rather than self-reported claims, this structure of overlapping external validations provides a traceable evidence base. TÜV Rheinland certification across quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems, alongside CE marking, provides the internationally recognized documentation layer that bridges these domestic validations to European procurement standards. The two recognition frameworks - Chinese and international - reinforce rather than substitute for each other.For full product specifications, certification documentation, and project references, visit .

HM POWER

HM POWER

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Little Giant Recognition: HM POWER's Journey as a China Top 12kV Nature-Air Insulated RMU Manufacturer News Provided By Globalso November 28, 2026, 03:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.