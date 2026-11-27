MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 28 (IANS) Central security forces have been deployed at Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon atop the hill on Saturday, following a directive from the Supreme Court.

Security arrangements have been intensified in and around the hill shrine to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the peaceful conduct of the ceremony, which has been at the centre of a religious, political and legal controversy.

As part of the elaborate security arrangements, an initial contingent of 130 central security personnel arrived in Thiruparankundram from Coimbatore late on Friday night under the leadership of Commandant Sunil Kumar.

The personnel, who arrived in three buses around 10.15 p.m., were accommodated at a marriage hall on Thiruparankundram Road. Another contingent of 40 personnel arrived from Coimbatore around midnight, taking the strength of the central forces stationed in the area to at least 170.

Additional contingents of central security forces from Chennai, Bengaluru and other locations have also been mobilised to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the lamp-lighting ceremony. Three male officers and a woman officer are expected to lead the additional security teams deployed in Thiruparankundram.

Security personnel have been stationed at several sensitive locations, including the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, the hill premises, the Deepathoon and the vicinity of the Sikandar Dargah. The deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any confrontation during the implementation of the Supreme Court's directive.

The controversy surrounding the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill has attracted considerable attention across Tamil Nadu, with religious organisations and political parties expressing divergent views on the issue.

Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, regarded as the first of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, holds immense religious significance for devotees. The presence of the historic Sikandar Dargah on the hill has also added sensitivity to the dispute.

The deployment of central forces assumes significance against the backdrop of the prolonged legal proceedings concerning the location of the ceremonial lamp lighting.

With the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit on Saturday, maintaining communal harmony and ensuring compliance with the judicial directive remain the immediate priorities of the authorities.

Security personnel are expected to maintain a close vigil throughout the ceremony.