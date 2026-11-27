Bengaluru is no longer simply India's IT hub. According to Cleartrip's most recent year-end travel trends report, the city has surpassed Delhi to become the country's most preferred domestic air travel destination for the 2026 holiday season.

According to the research, Bengaluru had a 6.2% year-on-year growth in domestic airline reservations as the city became more popular among travellers seeking year-end vacations.

Thailand dominates international flight reservations, although Colombo has surpassed Dubai and Phuket in the rankings. According to Cleartrip statistics, Bengaluru has surpassed Delhi as India's most popular domestic fly destination for the end-of-year holiday period in 2026. Southeast Asia emerges as the favourite international travel destination.

While Bengaluru dominates domestic flight reservations, Southeast Asia is gaining popularity among Indian foreign travellers during the year-end vacation season. Thailand has emerged as the most popular overseas destination for Indian travellers. Colombo has achieved second place, ahead of Dubai and Phuket. Vietnam and Japan are also seeing growing interest from Indian travellers, reflecting a broader range of overseas vacation preferences.

Cleartrip's destination data shows growing interest in several overseas locations, including Hanoi, Phu Quoc, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Colombo, and Singapore. The stated growth numbers include Hanoi at 44.6%, Phu Quoc at 33.2%, Tokyo at 22.2%, Hong Kong at 14.1%, Colombo at 9.7%, and Singapore at 2%.

Bangalore-Goa and Bangalore-Hyderabad are among the fastest-growing bus routes. The year-end travel report also shows a large rise in intercity bus bookings, notably on routes that connect key technological and commercial centers.

Bangalore-Goa had a 257.1% rise in bus reservations, making it a standout route in the survey. Bangalore-Hyderabad increased by 170%, while the reverse Hyderabad-Bangalore route grew by 171.4%. The route data reflects a variety of travel patterns, including Goa's appeal as a holiday destination and the connection between Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

New Delhi-Bengaluru is one of India's most popular train routes. Rail travel is especially in high demand during the year-end vacation season. According to Cleartrip, the top rail lines are New Delhi-Bengaluru, New Delhi-Patna, and Varanasi-New Delhi, with travel in both directions being among the most popular.