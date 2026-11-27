MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Crude oil production at Iran's Azadegan oil field (known as Majnun in Iraq), a joint venture with Iraq, has increased by more than 5,000 barrels per day following the installation of a fourth downhole pump.

According to the National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC), this was announced by company representative Esmaeil Gholampour.

"The operation to install the fourth downhole pump was completed within 12 days," he said.

Gholampour added that the third downhole pump had previously been installed in Well No. 141. At that time, production at the Azadegan oil field increased by 800 barrels of crude oil.

A company representative noted that the installation of the fourth pump reduced the time required for downhole pump installation operations. "Several years ago, this operation sometimes took up to 50 days. However, thanks to a series of measures implemented, this timeframe was first reduced to 25 days. Currently, installing a pump in 12 days is considered a record," he added.

Gholampour stated that shortening the time required for pump installation, along with increased production from the wells, is considered an effective step toward expanding Iran's production capacity and improving operational processes at the Azadegan joint oil field.

According to Trend 's calculation, based on data from the National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC), the installation of the first downhole pump at a well in the Azadegan oil field increased crude oil production from 435 to 1,710 barrels per day.

The Azadegan field, located in Iran and covering an area of 1,500 square kilometers, contains approximately 32 billion barrels of crude oil. The Azadegan oil field on the Iranian side is divided into southern and northern sections. On July 5, 2022, an agreement was signed between the National Iranian Oil Company, state-owned and private banks, and drilling companies to increase production at the field. The value of the agreement was $7 billion, and it was scheduled to be completed within two years. Production is planned to reach 570,000 barrels per day. Approximately 420 wells are planned to be drilled at the field.